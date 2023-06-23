Insider claims GTA 6 announcement is "uncertain" this year, expects the game to get postponed to 2025

A new leak about GTA 6's release date disclosed that the game could get delayed by another year. Chris Marxx (Twitter/@MarxxChris), a well-known informer, reported that Rockstar Games may push the upcoming game's release date to 2025. Previously, the gaming community expected the game to be officially revealed and announced later this year, and many well-known insiders have also speculated on the possibility. However, the new discovery comes from a credible source and has upset fans.

While Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the claim, Chris Marxx is famous for having correctly predicted the announcements of popular video game titles such as Payday 3, Dragon's Dogma, and Fable. As a result, many fans believed their leak to be true.

Rockstar Games may postpone the announcement of GTA 6 for another year

Rockstar Games intends to have a one-year gap between the announcement and release of GTA 6. Therefore, the likelihood of an announcement this year is uncertain, as there is the possibility of a delay resulting in the game's release being pushed back to 2025.

On May 20, 2023, Chris Marxx tweeted about the GTA 6 release date. According to them, the popular gaming studio plans to have at least a year between the official announcement and the release of the game.

They also stated that getting an announcement for the game this year is uncertain, which would cause the actual release date to be delayed as well. Chris Marxx predicted 2025 as the new possible release year for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

While the original post was shared prior to the release of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, the insider retweeted it on June 22, 2023 (after the DLC release) and stated the following:

“I believe this is what Rockstar plans.”

It is a common practice for Rockstar Games to have at least a one-year gap between their project announcements and actual releases. All previous major releases, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and others, had similar wait times between announcement and release.

- GTA 6 release window is late 2024 - early 2025.

- GTA 6 development mentioned by Take-Two for the first time; it is well underway.

- GTA 5 & RDR2 once again exceed expectations. Expect DLCs & monthly events to continue.

The community was expecting an official reveal of the game during the holiday season this year, with a release date in the fall of 2024. However, Chris Marxx's discovery indicates that the game will likely be announced in 2024 and released in 2025.

It is also worth noting that game data miners found nothing related to the upcoming game in the summer DLC files. Rockstar Games has a practice of including upcoming events in DLC files, and the latest one did not hint at any GTA 6-related events happening this year.

