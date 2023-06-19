Will GTA 6 be announced this year? Everything leaked so far

GTA 6 (untitled) remains one of the most anticipated games in the industry, with players and fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement by Rockstar Games. The last statement about the game's status was in September 2022, in response to the infamous gameplay leaks. Since then, the gaming studio has remained tight-lipped about the title's release. However, several insiders have previously revealed that Rockstar Games may announce GTA 6 this year (2023).

Despite the lack of confirmation from Rockstar Games, players anticipate an official reveal of the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto game later this year. This article discusses whether or not GTA 6 will be announced this year and what the leaks indicate.

GTA 6’s official announcement is still in a state of mystery

#RockstarGames Take-Two's earnings call is over. Here are all the highlights related to Rockstar Games:- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5 Take-Two's earnings call is over. Here are all the highlights related to Rockstar Games:- GTA Online will continue to get new DLCs- GTA 6 will still likely release in 2024-2025- RDR2 & GTA 5 exceeded expectations- RDR2 sales on par with GTA 5#RockstarGames https://t.co/9qRFYEzQlr

Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer to the question on the subject. GTA 6’s trailer and release date announcement would depend entirely on Rockstar Games, and until the studio makes an official statement, the game's release date remains a mystery.

However, following the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay leaks, insiders have constantly been trying to gather more information about the game, with a few announcement-related leaks surfacing.

The first hint about the announcement period came after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, held its Q3 earnings call. On February 7, 2023, Gaming Detective (Twitter/@that1detectiv3), a well-known game data miner and insider, stated that the gaming studio could release GTA 6 between 2024 and 2025.

During the earnings call, Take-Two Interactive did not mention the upcoming game but stated that Rockstar Games would continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online. The popular multiplayer game will receive more DLCs before official support is terminated.

Tez2’s remark about Grand Theft Auto 6’s release (Image via Tez2)

A few days later, on March 5, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a well-known insider, stated that Rockstar Games intends to release the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game in late 2024 or early 2025. They elaborated by saying:

“Their aimed-always-changing-not-set-in-stone deadline is holiday 2024. Which has been pushed back multiple times the past few years. Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well.”

This gave players and fans a release date window for the release of GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games is known for announcing major projects a year before release. On March 10, 2023, Tez2 revealed that the studio is planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online in grand style and that the upcoming game could be announced then.

Tez2’s remark about Grand Theft Auto 6’s announcement (Image via Tez2)

Currently, this remains the only reliable information of a possible announcement this year. However, readers are advised to follow Rockstar’s official Newswires for accurate, official information.

