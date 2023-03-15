Rockstar insider hints at official GTA 6 teaser on GTA Online's 10-year anniversary

GTA 6 is one of the most talked-about video games in recent memory, with thousands of members from the gaming community providing their thoughts and speculations about the sequel. While Rockstar Games hasn't disclosed any information about the upcoming game's development process, insiders, game data miners, and eagle-eyed fans are keeping a close eye on the studio's every move.

Data miners have recently found new breaking information about the game's whereabouts and stated that an official teaser is coming as soon as October this year. While the gaming studio has yet to corroborate this news, this has come from a reliable source, leaving the community to make a decision.

Rockstar Games may officially tease GTA 6 on the 10-year anniversary of Grand Theft Auto Online

On March 10, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a well-known Rockstar Games insider, dropped a post on GTAForums, revealing that the gaming studio is planning for the upcoming game's official announcement and may tease the title during the 10-year anniversary event of Grand Theft Auto Online, which is on October 1, 2023.

Tez2's post revealing Grand Theft Auto 6's tease date

The established insider broke his claim down into three parts. In the first part, as seen in the image above, he stated that Rockstar Games would likely release an official announcement about the highly anticipated sequel around June or July this year.

Tez2 emphasized the latter month and stated that if the gaming studio intends to reveal GTA 6 through the popular multiplayer variant in September or October (the company's usual time for big announcements), the upcoming Summer Update will most likely include the relevant game files. At this point, Rockstar is well aware of the large number of data miners constantly looking for hints about the upcoming game within the directory of the current multiplayer game.

In the third and final paragraph, Tez2 added that if the company chooses to ignore the data miners and add announcement-related files, it will celebrate GTA Online's 10th anniversary in style and announce Grand Theft Auto 6 amidst these celebrations.

Furthermore, there's even a chance that a random event or activity may be added to the multiplayer game, openly hinting at the upcoming title. This will be similar to the Treasure Hunt event, which was a nod to the then-upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2.

Although the community is inclined to believe this information from a reliable source, readers should take it with a grain of salt as Rockstar Games is notorious for changing plans at the last moment.

