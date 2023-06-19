GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries review: A disappointing update that took away more than it added

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries update has been available for about a week, and many players have already completed the core DLC gameplay. The highly anticipated summer 2023 update included new story-based missions, new jobs, clothing, vehicles, and a few quality-of-life changes. While Rockstar Games promoted the DLC as "an action-packed new update" before its release, fans were outraged when they learned what it took away from the game.

The gaming studio allegedly removed hundreds of in-game vehicles, leaving players enraged by the fear of missing out. Although the studio had mentioned the removal of vehicles before the update, the community did not expect the number to be this high.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is one of the most despised updates among fans

Rockstar Games is known for adding several new things to the multiplayer game with major DLC updates, and the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update followed suit. Although the recent updates are significantly smaller than what players used to receive a few years ago, Rockstar kept the "new DLC" vibe alive and added several changes to the game.

As per the statistics, the Summer 2023 GTA update added six new missions, three jobs, one new weapon, around 15 vehicles, a few quality-of-life changes, and many cloth items. While these can be considered decent DLC gameplay, Rockstar took away around 200 in-game existing vehicles in the name of “streamlining the browsing experience.”

This "grand theft of autos" by Rockstar Games enraged the community, with many players claiming that removing content from video games is not an update. Previously, GTA Online had over 700 vehicles of various classes and categories. This also gave birth to a sizable motorhead community within the game. Now, the entire player base is left with around 500 vehicles.

Although the long list of removed GTA Online cars after the San Andreas Mercenaries update is already disclosed by data miners, many players are still unsure whether or not their favorite vehicle is currently available for purchase.

This decision by Rockstar Games backfired, and the community completely rejected the new additions to the game with the DLC. Many fans also claimed that the gaming studio is only doing the bare minimum to improve the game and is attempting to pass off important changes as new features.

While removing vehicles from the game was already disappointing, Rockstar Games is now attempting to resell them behind a paywall. The GTA Online Mercenaries update added The Vinewood Car Club to the game, which may occasionally bring back the removed vehicles. However, it is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, who must spend real money to obtain the cars.

In conclusion, the latest DLC significantly impacted the multiplayer game’s economy and player base. While fans have repeatedly asked Rockstar to reverse some of its decisions, the studio has shown no signs of doing so.

Poll : What are your thoughts on the new GTA Online DLC? Good Bad 0 votes