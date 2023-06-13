List of all GTA Online vehicles removed with San Andreas Mercenaries update today

The worst change introduced in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update today is the removal of a few hundred vehicles from in-game websites. That means players must now wait for specific weekly updates for the return of old cars and motorcycles or buy them from other players at the LS Car Meet. Naturally, some people will want to see a complete list of all vehicles removed from the latest update.

Thankfully, Twitter user and modder @MGgames100 has compiled a list of everything removed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. Players who like anything listed below won't be able to purchase them from Legendary Motorsport or Southern San Andreas Super Autos anymore.

Note: The vehicles on this list are still in the game and have only been removed from in-game websites.

List of vehicles no longer purchasable from websites in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

MGgames100 @MGgames100

#GrandTheftAuto #RockstarGames The list of removed cars from the websites is RIDICULOUS! Some of the staples and beloved cars are gone and will be only avalible whenever the intern at Rockstar decides to put them in the LSCM, Simeon's or Luxury Autos... Screw @RockstarGames The list of removed cars from the websites is RIDICULOUS! Some of the staples and beloved cars are gone and will be only avalible whenever the intern at Rockstar decides to put them in the LSCM, Simeon's or Luxury Autos... Screw @RockstarGames #GrandTheftAuto #RockstarGames https://t.co/ZQGylfkwB4

In case the above Tweet gets taken down for whatever reason, here is a summary of some vehicles removed from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:

Peyote Gasser

Zion Classic

Nebula Turbo

Issi Sport

Vamos

Futo

Ruiner

Romero

Prairie

Michelli GT

Fagaloa

Hermes

Retinue

Tornado Rat-Rod

Massacro (Racecar)

Jester (Racecar)

Pigalle

Blade

Picador

F620

Fusilade

Penumbra

Sentinel

Rat-Loader

Schwartzer

Zion Cabrio

Zion

Gauntlet

Vigero Issi

The second column of removed vehicles from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in the latest update includes the following:

Seminole Frontier

Dynasty

Tulip

BeeJay XL

FQ2

Serrano

Habanero

Cheburek

Streiter

Franken Strange

Jackal

Oracle Xs

Schafter

Surge

Warrener

Regina

Primo

Buffalo

Buffalo S

Tailgater

Asea

Ranger

Ingot

Intruder

Minivan

Premier

Radius

Stanier

Stratum

Washington

Asterope

Paradise

Fugitive

Dilettante

Unfortunately, more cars and motorcycles are no longer present on Southern San Andreas Super Autos than what's shown above.

The Hellion is one of the removed cars from Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of more vehicles removed from this website in the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Hellion

Riata

Seminole

Kalahari

Rebel

Sanking SWB

Bodhi

Dune Buggy

Rusty Rebel

Injection

Bison

Landstalker XL

Patriot

Contender

Landstalker

Gresley

Baller

Cavalcade (both versions)

Rocoto

Felon GT

Felon

Oracle

Here are some motorcycles absent from this website now:

Wolfsbane

Esskey

Avarus

Zombie Bobber

Daemon

Rat-Bike

Bagger

Faggio Mod

Faggio Sport

Cliffhanger

Enduro

Nemesis

Hakuchou

Innovation

Sovereign

Hot Rod Blazer

Bati 801RR

Ruffian

Vader

Blazer

PCJ 600

Sanchez (default and livery versions)

Faggio

Akuma

Double-T

Hexer

Nearly 100 vehicles can no longer be bought from a single in-game website in GTA Online. Worse, the San Andreas Mercenaries update has also targeted Legendary Motorsport.

List of vehicles removed from Legendary Motorsport

The Stirling GT was oddly removed from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of some of the vehicles removed from Legendary Motorsport:

Tigon

Imorgon

Zorruso

Locust

Neo

Paragon R

S80RR

Deviant

Stafford

Swinger

Comet SR

Hustler

190Z

GT500

Viseris

Savestra

SC1

Cyclone

Rapid GT Classic

XA-21

Torero

Ruston

GP1

Lynx

ETR1

Tyrus

RE-7B

Seven-70

811

Verlierer

Brawler

Coquette BlackFin

Stirling GT

Furore GT

Jester

Alpha

Z-Type

There are even more cars removed, such as:

Stinger GT

Stinger

JB700

Cheetah

Entity XF

Cognoscenti Cabrio

Coquette

Feltzer

Infernus

9F Cabrio

9F

Comet

Vacca

Bullet

Carbonizzare

Voltic

Rapid GT

Surrano

Stafford

Revolter

Raiden

XLS

XLS (Armored)

Roosevelt Valor

Roosevelt

Cognoscenti 55

Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)

Cognoscenti

Cognoscenti (Armored)

Baller LE LWB

Baller LE LWB (Armored)

Schafter LWB

Schafter LWB (Armored)

Exemplar

Super Diamond

The Thrust has also been removed from Legendary Motorsport.

Other withdrawn vehicles in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

Warstock Cache & Carry no longer has the following vehicles:

Lifeguard Granger

Lifeguard Blazer

MW Mesa

Likewise, Benny's no longer sells the Comet.

