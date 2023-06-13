List of all GTA Online vehicles removed with San Andreas Mercenaries update today

The worst change introduced in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update today is the removal of a few hundred vehicles from in-game websites. That means players must now wait for specific weekly updates for the return of old cars and motorcycles or buy them from other players at the LS Car Meet. Naturally, some people will want to see a complete list of all vehicles removed from the latest update.
Thankfully, Twitter user and modder @MGgames100 has compiled a list of everything removed in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries. Players who like anything listed below won't be able to purchase them from Legendary Motorsport or Southern San Andreas Super Autos anymore.
Note: The vehicles on this list are still in the game and have only been removed from in-game websites.
List of vehicles no longer purchasable from websites in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update
In case the above Tweet gets taken down for whatever reason, here is a summary of some vehicles removed from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries:
- Peyote Gasser
- Zion Classic
- Nebula Turbo
- Issi Sport
- Vamos
- Futo
- Ruiner
- Romero
- Prairie
- Michelli GT
- Fagaloa
- Hermes
- Retinue
- Tornado Rat-Rod
- Massacro (Racecar)
- Jester (Racecar)
- Pigalle
- Blade
- Picador
- F620
- Fusilade
- Penumbra
- Sentinel
- Rat-Loader
- Schwartzer
- Zion Cabrio
- Zion
- Gauntlet
- Vigero Issi
The second column of removed vehicles from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in the latest update includes the following:
- Seminole Frontier
- Dynasty
- Tulip
- BeeJay XL
- FQ2
- Serrano
- Habanero
- Cheburek
- Streiter
- Franken Strange
- Jackal
- Oracle Xs
- Schafter
- Surge
- Warrener
- Regina
- Primo
- Buffalo
- Buffalo S
- Tailgater
- Asea
- Ranger
- Ingot
- Intruder
- Minivan
- Premier
- Radius
- Stanier
- Stratum
- Washington
- Asterope
- Paradise
- Fugitive
- Dilettante
Unfortunately, more cars and motorcycles are no longer present on Southern San Andreas Super Autos than what's shown above.
Here is a list of more vehicles removed from this website in the San Andreas Mercenaries update:
- Hellion
- Riata
- Seminole
- Kalahari
- Rebel
- Sanking SWB
- Bodhi
- Dune Buggy
- Rusty Rebel
- Injection
- Bison
- Landstalker XL
- Patriot
- Contender
- Landstalker
- Gresley
- Baller
- Cavalcade (both versions)
- Rocoto
- Felon GT
- Felon
- Oracle
Here are some motorcycles absent from this website now:
- Wolfsbane
- Esskey
- Avarus
- Zombie Bobber
- Daemon
- Rat-Bike
- Bagger
- Faggio Mod
- Faggio Sport
- Cliffhanger
- Enduro
- Nemesis
- Hakuchou
- Innovation
- Sovereign
- Hot Rod Blazer
- Bati 801RR
- Ruffian
- Vader
- Blazer
- PCJ 600
- Sanchez (default and livery versions)
- Faggio
- Akuma
- Double-T
- Hexer
Nearly 100 vehicles can no longer be bought from a single in-game website in GTA Online. Worse, the San Andreas Mercenaries update has also targeted Legendary Motorsport.
List of vehicles removed from Legendary Motorsport
Here is a list of some of the vehicles removed from Legendary Motorsport:
- Tigon
- Imorgon
- Zorruso
- Locust
- Neo
- Paragon R
- S80RR
- Deviant
- Stafford
- Swinger
- Comet SR
- Hustler
- 190Z
- GT500
- Viseris
- Savestra
- SC1
- Cyclone
- Rapid GT Classic
- XA-21
- Torero
- Ruston
- GP1
- Lynx
- ETR1
- Tyrus
- RE-7B
- Seven-70
- 811
- Verlierer
- Brawler
- Coquette BlackFin
- Stirling GT
- Furore GT
- Jester
- Alpha
- Z-Type
There are even more cars removed, such as:
- Stinger GT
- Stinger
- JB700
- Cheetah
- Entity XF
- Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Coquette
- Feltzer
- Infernus
- 9F Cabrio
- 9F
- Comet
- Vacca
- Bullet
- Carbonizzare
- Voltic
- Rapid GT
- Surrano
- Stafford
- Revolter
- Raiden
- XLS
- XLS (Armored)
- Roosevelt Valor
- Roosevelt
- Cognoscenti 55
- Cognoscenti 55 (Armored)
- Cognoscenti
- Cognoscenti (Armored)
- Baller LE LWB
- Baller LE LWB (Armored)
- Schafter LWB
- Schafter LWB (Armored)
- Exemplar
- Super Diamond
The Thrust has also been removed from Legendary Motorsport.
Other withdrawn vehicles in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries
Warstock Cache & Carry no longer has the following vehicles:
- Lifeguard Granger
- Lifeguard Blazer
- MW Mesa
Likewise, Benny's no longer sells the Comet.
Poll : Do you think removing the vehicles from in-game websites is one of the worst changes ever introduced to GTA Online?
Yes
No
0 votes