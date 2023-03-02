5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

GTA Online currently has over 50 different motorcycles as the Los Santos Drug Wars continues. The latest DLC added two more motorbikes to the catalog, giving fans a plethora of choices to choose from. However, new doesn’t always mean the best, and a motorcycle should be fast enough to leave opponents in the dust in no time.

With that being said, this article will list five of the fastest two-wheelers in GTA Online that players should pick in 2023. All the below-mentioned vehicles have been praised by fans for their exceptional top speed and are easy to handle.

Top 5 fastest GTA Online motorcycles, ranked according to their Top Speeds

5) BF400

Manufacturer - Nagasaki

Vehicle type - Civilian motorcycle

Top speed - 137 mph

The Nagasaki BF400 is a motorcycle that has been in GTA Online since the Cunning Stunts update. It is based on the real-life KTM 450 Rally and looks like a modern variant of the Sanchez.

This rally bike runs on a single-cylinder engine with a five-speed gearbox, giving it immense power to excel in terms of performance. Players can easily reach a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) while riding in the BF400 thanks to its amazing bodywork, absorbing suspension, and responsive handling. Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $95,000.

4) Manchez Scout

Manufacturer - Maibatsu

Vehicle type - Military vehicle

Top speed - 139.75 mph

The Maibatsu Sanchez Scout is a unique military off-road motorcycle that was added to GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It seems to have been inspired by two legendary motorbikes: the Kawasaki KLR and Armstrong MT500.

The military two-wheeler is powered by the same single-cylinder engine as the last entry and comes with a five-speed gearbox. The vehicle boasts excellent performances on off-road terrain, thanks to its excellent maneuverability. Players can use it in races that involve rugged terrain in the game. This motorcycle can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $225,000.

3) Oppressor

Manufacturer - Pegassi

Vehicle type - Concept vehicle

Top speed - 140 mph

The Pegassi Oppressor is a special custom-made sports motorcycle in GTA Online and was introduced with the Gunrunning update. This sports bike resembles a heavily modified Honda XR 500 from Street Hawk.

The concept vehicle runs on a parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. On the performance side, its top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h) is admirable, and the vehicle is more responsive than other sports bikes in GTA Online. It is equipped with a powerful rocket booster that allows it to glide in the sky for a longer duration. The Oppressor is available from Warstock Cache & Carry at $3.524.500 - $2,650,000.

2) Deathbike

Manufacturer - Western

Vehicle type - Civilian motorcycle

Top speed - 150 mph

The Western Deathbike is a custom motorcycle in GTA Online that can be used in Arena War modes as well as in regular gameplay. Based on its design, the vehicle seems to be inspired by Daryl’s bike from The Walking Dead.

This custom offering is powered by a unique V-Twin engine combined with a four-speed gearbox. With a top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h), it is the second-fastest motorcycle and one of the quickest land vehicles across all vehicle categories in this game. Players can convert their owned Gargoyle at the Arena Workshop for a cost of $1.269,000.

1) Reever

Manufacturer - Western

Vehicle type - Civilian motorcycle

Top speed - 163 mph

The Western Reever is a custom motorcycle that has been featured in GTA Online since The Contract update. It is famously inspired by the ARCH Method 143 and Cyberpunk 2077’s ARCH Nazaré.

The modern-looking civilian vehicle runs on a pushrod V-Twin engine that comes coupled with a five-speed gearbox. It is the fastest motorcycle in the game, with the ability to push itself to a staggering 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h). Players can also increase the bike's traction by installing the “Backrest” on it. The Western Reever is available at Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,900,000.

Rockstar has done a great job of adding a variety of motorcycles to the game, and fans can expect even more two-wheelers in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : 0 votes