5 fastest GTA Online motorcycles in 2022

Motorcycles are popular among GTA Online players because of just how much fun they are to drive and how much flexibility they provide them in terms of areas one can take them.

Due to its popularity, GTA Online has given its users a lot of options regarding which type of motorcycle they can buy in the game. However, this variety can also become a barrier if they are not aware of the fastest motorcycles since speed is one of the most important factors when it comes to choosing bikes.

So, to help those players out, this article will recommend five of the fastest motorcycles they can get in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online that players should definitely get if they prioritize speed

5) Hakuchou

Hakuchou is a sports bike with a top speed of 134 mph and a lap time of 1:00.760, making it one of the fastest and best bikes for racing in GTA Online. Furthermore, the core design of this bike is heavily inspired by Suzuki Hayabusa, so it makes sense for it to have such an insane speed in the game.

This bike does lose some speed during turns, but it is almost guaranteed that while driving in straights, players will always be ahead of most racers. Although the acceleration is not as good as its top speed, this disadvantage can be easily fixed with upgrades. They can get this bike for only $82,000, which is also a big selling point.

4) Bati 801RR

Bati 801RR comes with a top speed of 135 mph and a lap time of 0:58.625, making it a perfect choice if players are looking for a powerful and fast bike in GTA Online. The main inspiration for this bike is the Ducati 848, so one can appreciate its sleek and bulky design.

Another impressive quality of this bike is its handling, as players will find that they can easily turn this bike around during sharp turns without losing speed. Furthermore, braking is also very responsive, so one will not have to constantly worry about crashing. This bike sells for only $15,000.

3) BF400

The BF400 is one of the quickest bikes in its class, with a top speed of 137 mph and a lap time of 1:03.263. It has a one-of-a-kind design that is inspired by the KTM 450 Rally and thus has a very visually appealing appearance that will make it stand out.

This bike has some of the best top speeds in the game, which can be attributed to its lightweight and amazing handling. Moreover, it is also very good on uneven surfaces, so players will have a great time riding it on dirt roads. The price of this vehicle is about $95,000.

2) Oppressor

Many GTA Online players might recognize this vehicle as it has a very similar look to the Oppressor Mk II. While one cannot fly with this model, it does have an amazing top speed of 140 mph and a lap time of 0:51.953. This makes it one of the best bikes to get in the game.

The design is also very interesting as it has four wings that can be used to maintain altitude if players drive this motorcycle fast and fly it off a ledge or a ramp. This makes it a great escape vehicle as well, especially during a dangerous situation.

Furthermore, the Oppressor also comes with machine guns and four homing missile launchers, so if players want a bike with great offensive quality then it should be a good choice. They can also use this vehicle for grinding.

1) Reever

Reever is the fastest bike in GTA Online with a top speed of 163 mph and a lap time of 0:59.459. Thus, if players are looking for speed, this bike is the perfect choice for them. Its eclectic design is based on ARCH Method 143, which features very girthy and compact features.

It also has decent handling, even though it may lose traction during sharp turns. It does have reliable brakes that help in curbing this disadvantage, so players who are experienced with driving bikes in GTA Online will have a great time owning this motorcycle. One can get this bike for $1,900,000.

Note: All of the top speed and lap time was recorded in-game by Broughy1322

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far