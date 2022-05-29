How to run a GTA Online Motorcycle Club

Motorcycle Clubs are a great source of friendship and money in GTA Online. It's been several years since the GTA 4 DLC pack for Lost and Damned, and the biker gang's presence can still be felt today. While they've lost power over the years, GTA Online players have been gaining it.

Motorcycle Clubs are run by presidents whose job is to find prospects and perform club work. Of course, this is not a business that can be done alone, at least in a profitable sense. This is why GTA Online players need to round up some rule-breaking outlaws.

How to run a Motorcycle Club in GTA Online

This article will explain the basics of running a club. And before they know it, Motorcycle Club Presidents will be tearing it up with rival factions; they just need a lot of money beforehand.

Purchase a Clubhouse

This can only be done in a Free Mode lobby, and players will have to pay a visit to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Motorcycle Clubs are relatively cheap properties by GTA Online standards, with prices ranging from $200,000 to $495,000. There are 12 clubs scattered across Los Santos and Blaine County, yet players can only choose one.

The club name can always be changed via the Interaction Menu, although it will cost $50,000.

After the players buy the Motorcycle Club, they will be given a rundown from Malc. He will explain the basics of running this business, including the recreational activities and the job notice board.

How to recruit members into the Motorcycle Club

Hiring multiple prospects is a basic necessity for any biker gang. Presidents will need to recruit members via the Interaction Menu:

Scroll down and select MC President

Click on Find Prospects

GTA Online players can either choose random people on the server or invite their friends and crew members. They can even try to sway rival club members to join their side.

Motorcycle Clubs can only hold up to eight players, including the president themselves.

Everybody has a role to play

Motorcycle Clubs have a hierarchy system in place. The MC President has the most power, but everybody has their own special abilities:

President : Can assign roles in the club and select the riding formation

: Can assign roles in the club and select the riding formation Vice-President : Can mark other players as targets and drop Bull Shark Testosterone

: Can mark other players as targets and drop Bull Shark Testosterone Road Captain : Can ask for specific vehicles and set a riding formation that can replenish the health of both the bike and the player when maintained

: Can ask for specific vehicles and set a riding formation that can replenish the health of both the bike and the player when maintained Sergeant-at-Arms : Can request ammo packages or Molotov cocktails

: Can request ammo packages or Molotov cocktails Enforcer: Can send hit squad on players and drop body armor

Each club member can also compete in specific challenges, depending on their ranking in GTA Online. And anyone can request a motorcycle or return it to storage.

The main features of a Motorcycle Clubhouse

There is a lot that a player can do with this property:

The Open Road : Generate income from five different warehouses

: Generate income from five different warehouses Clubhouse Contracts : Perform certain jobs for cash and reputation

: Perform certain jobs for cash and reputation Club Challenges: Compete with rival clubs in a series of competitions

At the end of the day, GTA Online players will need to rely on teamwork. This will boost their overall productivity in the game. Better yet, it will also be a very rewarding experience for the group.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

