How to register as an MC president in GTA Online: A guide to clubhouse businesses and contracts

It is surprisingly simple to register as an MC president in GTA Online.

The only difficult part of becoming an MC president is the fact that the player needs to buy a clubhouse. The cheapest clubhouse is $200,000, so it isn't as expensive as becoming a CEO (where the cheapest office is $1,000,000). Like with other business properties, players can spend more money on minor upgrades, but it's not worth the hassle (and is not required to be an MC president).

Since becoming an MC president is cheaper than becoming a CEO, players should consider registering as one if they're often short on funds.

How can players register as an MC president in GTA Online?

To register as an MC president in GTA Online, players just have to buy a clubhouse and enter it.

Players will see a cut-scene if it's the first time they bought a clubhouse. After that, they need to use the laptop inside the clubhouse.

Clubhouse layouts

The layout of a player's clubhouse depends entirely on its location (Image via Champlette2, YouTube)

There are two layouts that a player's clubhouse can look like. The layouts depend entirely on the location of the the clubhouse, with the most important factor being where the laptop will be located in.

The laptop will generally be near the main entrance, so players don't have to worry about efficiency in regards to which layout they end up getting.

List of clubhouses

There are many clubhouses for GTA Online players to choose from (Image via GTA Wiki)

As owning a clubhouse is integral to registering as an MC president, this short list should help players find one they have the budget for:

Great Chaparral (Layout 1) in 101 Route 68 - $200,000

Sandy Shores (Layout 1) in 47 Algonquin Boulevard - $210,000

Grapeseed (Layout 2) in 2111 East Joshua Road - $225,000

Paleto Bay (Layout 1) in 1 Paleto Boulevard - $242,000

Paleto Bay (Layout 2) in 68 Paleto Boulevard - $250,000

Del Perro Beach (Layout 1) in 7 Del Perro Beach - $365,000

Vespucci Beach (Layout 1) in 4 Goma Street - $395,000

Rancho (Layout 1) in 1334 Roy Lowenstein Boulevard - $420,000

La Mesa (Layout 2) in 137 Capital Boulevard - $449,000

Pillbox Hill (Layout 2) in 75 Elgin Avenue - $455,000

Downtown Vinewood (Layout 2) in 2214 Clinton Avenue - $472,000

La Mesa (Layout 2) in 137 Capital Boulevard - $495,000

Once a player finds their desired clubhouse location and price, they just have to buy it, enter it and use the laptop to register as an MC president. Alternatively, they can use the Interaction Menu, but it still has to be after they buy the clubhouse.

What can an MC president can do?

An MC president can do anything a CEO can do in regards to businesses and heists (Image via GTA Wiki)

MC presidents are similar to CEOs in some ways. They run a business in which they have to acquire and sell stock. Predictably, this means they can either buy stock or steal it in the form of an easy mission. The former method saves the player's time, while the latter saves the player's money.

An MC president can do anything a CEO can do in regards to businesses and heists. This includes Gunrunning, the Doomsday Heist, Nightclubs, Airfreight Cargo and Casino Work. These businesses just have a mandate that the player is in an organization (CEO) or MC business (MC president).

Businesses

MC businesses are where MC presidents can create and sell goods (Image via GTA V, Steam Community)

There are five businesses to consider for an MC president. They are:

Cocaine Lockup (the most profitable)

Methamphetamine Lab

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Weed Farm

Document Forgery Office (the least profitable)

These businesses are where MC presidents can create and sell goods. Beginners should keep in mind that they don't need to own all five. Owning just one or two of these MC businesses is advisable for most players (after all, not everybody is willing to spend that much time on GTA Online per session just for repetitive missions). This brief guide covers specific costs in-depth.

Contracts

Most of the contract missions can be performed solo (Image via GTA Wiki)

MC presidents can partake in Clubhouse Contracts in the planning room of the MC clubhouse. There is a three-minute cooldown between contracts, and the player can select one contract out of the three available options. Fortunately, most of the contract missions can be performed solo. The list of contracts are:

Weapon of Choice (requires a group)

Torched

Gunrunning

P.O.W.

Guns For Hire (requires a group)

By the Pound

Nine Tenths of the Law (requires a group)

Cracked

Jailbreak

Fragile Goods (requires a group)

Outrider (requires a group)

Players can visit this article to find out more about these contracts. Predictably, doing these contracts requires a player to be a part of an MC business.