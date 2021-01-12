How to participate in Clubhouse Contract, GTA Online Daily Objective

One of the many ways GTA Online deepens its gameplay loop is through the many businesses by which players can build their own criminal empires, such as the MC Business.

The Bikers DLC introduced players the ability to buy up a Clubhouse and establish one's own Motorcycle Club and become its President in the process. Players in GTA Online can then set up their various rackets and businesses ranging from Narcotics to Document Forgery.

Not only that, but players can also help out the MC by undertaking various Contracts that are posted on the Clubhouse board. One of GTA Online's many recurring Daily Objectives is to "Participate in a Clubhouse Contract."

In order to do this, players must first own a Clubhouse in GTA Online and then simply access the board.

Participating in Clubhouse Contract, GTA Online Daily Objective

Players can check their Daily Objectives through the Interaction Menu in GTA Online, which is an extremely useful tool apart from just GPS Navigation. To start a Clubhouse Contract, simply follow these steps:

Enter the Clubhouse Proceed to the Board Room Approach the Board at the end East wall of the room Press the corresponding button to begin a Clubhouse Contract

Advertisement

Simply participating in one will ensure that players get the bonus RP guaranteed through the Daily Objectives in GTA Online in addition to the rewards of the Contract itself.

Complete list of all Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online