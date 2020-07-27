GTA Online: Motorcycle Club Clubhouse Contracts

GTA Online is quite possibly one of the most expansive and in-depth online experiences. With game modes spanning across multiple genres, and detailed property/business management sims, GTA Online is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

The game lets you fulfil several of your fantasies, such as owning your very own Nightclub or being the President of your very own Motorcycle Club. Anyone who watched Sons of Anarchy has dreamed of being part of an MC.

GTA Online lets you do just that, but keep in mind, running an MC isn't all fun and games, and it requires a lot of work for it to be successful. In order to become the President of a Motorcycle Club, the player must acquire a Clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

GTA Online: Clubhouse Contracts

After purchasing a Clubhouse, Malc will contact the Motorcycle Club and will offer different jobs that can be done in order to obtain cash and RP rewards. Keep in mind that other players in the session will be able to interfere during MC work.

Contracts appear on the Clubhouse's notice board at random and can only be started from the Clubhouse. Some Contract Missions can require more than one member in the Motorcycle Club.

Full List of Clubhouse Contracts

By the Pound: Reward: $25,500 (If two bags are delivered successfully).

Cracked: Can be completed Solo (Rewards Cash and RP)

Fragile Goods: Reward: $12,500 - $34,000

Guns for Hire: Reward: Cash and RP

Gunrunning: Reward: Cash and RP

Jailbreak: Reward: $22,500

Nine-Tenths of the Law: Reward: Cash and RP

Outrider: Reward: Cash and RP

P.O.W.: Reward: $23,000

Torched: Reward: Cash and RP

Weapon of Choice: Reward: $18,000 - $21,000

Several of these Clubhouse Contracts can be completed Solo, and net decent amount of Cash and RP.