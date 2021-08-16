Which sports car has the best handling in GTA Online after Los Santos Tuners update?

GTA Online has an ever-expanding collection of vehicles in the game. The Los Santos Tuners update added to this number, with several tuners boasting exceptional handling.

Los Santos Tuners came out on July 20 and instantly became a fan favorite. The update added tuner-related content to GTA Online, including new cars, missions, and a car meet. Players joined in on launch day to make it the most popular update ever.

It is undeniable that the new tuners are exceptional at handling. In fact, this is what tuners are known for, and though they are slower than some of the supercars, they offer superior handling.

This article covers the Sports car with the best handling in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners update.

GTA Online: What sports car has the best handling as of August 2021?

The Karin Calico GTF is a three-door sports car based on a sixth-generation Toyota Celica. It also has some specific design elements taken from the fifth-generation variant. There are also some similarities with the Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 version. It was released in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

Just like its real-life counterpart (which has been a rally legend), the Calico GTF has an AWD drivetrain. This car has an impressive acceleration along with a top speed of 121.25 mph. This makes it one of the fastest cars in its class, as it wastes no time in taking off. In comparison, RWD cars (like the Annis ZR350 usually have a lot of wheelspin at launch).

A fully upgraded Calico GTF can compete with the majority of supercars in the game. Its excellent handling and AWD system are the main reasons behind this. Despite the poor grip circumstances, the vehicle is highly stable in the rain and on wet terrain. This makes it an ideal choice for rainy races.

Another advantage of the AWD drivetrain is its outstanding handling and traction. This allows the Calico GTF to enter a turn with minimal understeer and high stability. Its off-road performance is obviously admirable, similar to its real-life inspiration. It maintains excellent grip on slick conditions and steep inclines, while the ground clearance makes it simple to clear most small obstructions.

The Calico GTF is one of the best cars from the new update, if not the absolute best. It's the best option for the new Contract missions, as it seems to be designed for getaways. Whether on-road or off-road, this car is perfect for traversing any environment on the game map.

GTA Online players can acquire the Calico GTF for $1,995,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. After every 5 Reputation Levels at the LSCM, a discounted Trade Price of $1,496,250 can be obtained at random.

Note: Top speed measured by Broughy1322.

