How to change appearance in GTA Online after creating a character

For many GTA Online players, their avatars' appearance is extremely important because they essentially serve as an extension of their own identity; nevertheless, players' styles and aesthetics change frequently, and many find themselves stuck with a character whose appearance they would want to change.

Unfortunately, there is no simple way to accomplish this because GTA Online does not allow players to modify their character's complete appearance in-game. However, there is an expensive way to accomplish this, and this article will describe how players can complete this process.

This is how players can change their avatar's appearance in GTA Online

So, to change your character's appearance, GTA Online players need to open up their interaction menu, which they can do by pressing the "m" key on their keyboard. From there, they need to go to the "Style" tab and select it.

This will open a new tab with the option "Change Appearance" available. Before selecting this option, users must ensure that they have GTA$100,000 in their bank account.

After doing this, players will be transported to the police mugshot room, which most players generally encounter when creating a totally new character. From here, players can customize their character's appearance from scratch and make them look like whatever they want.

For some players, this might be a costly investment. Sadly, this is the only way to change the appearance of your character, unless players find a glitch to exploit or Rockstar Games themselves add a new feature to change characters' appearances in the future.

Other ways of changing GTA Online character's appearance

If players are not interested in changing the physical features of their characters or even their gender, then they have more accessible in-game options. The popular ones are the clothes shops, which can be found all over GTA Online's map. Players have a lot of options regarding which clothes to buy, so they can easily show off their fashion skills.

In these clothing stores, players can mix and match different materials and create their own unique outfits, but if players are having trouble thinking of something cool, they can always go for a try-hard outfit. Here are some outfits they can wear:

Outbreak Outfit: To make this outfit, players need to get a Gas Mask, a Trench coat, some Black Gloves and Boots, and finally a black flight suit.

Spec Ops Outfit: Players need the grassland armor, Tan Walking Boots, Black Tact Gloves, Brushstroke Dual Lens, and the Grayscale Urban Ski

Tiger Outfit: For this outfit players just need Tiger Scuba OutfitBlack Tact Gloves Tiger Knit Balaclava and the Tiger Quad Lens Outfit itself

All of these outfits will surely hide the character's physical appearance and make them look really incredible at the same time.

They can also buy costumes and masks to hide their physical features. Players can also put tattoos on their characters and even change their hairstyles and facial hair if they want.

Even though this will not change their character's look very drastically, players can express a lot about themselves through their clothing and hairstyle.

