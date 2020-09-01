If you’ve ever played GTA Online, you know how absolutely impossible it is to create any decent-looking characters when starting your gameplay. All characters end up looking way too scary, with weirdly proportioned faces or entirely wonky features that just don’t look good.

While GTA Online has managed to create an immersive gaming experience with amazing graphics, they have obviously dropped the ball at animating humans that can look like real people with attractive features.

Having said that, it’s not impossible to create a few good-looking characters in GTA Online as some people have managed to do exactly that by just trying a few different combinations of features.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best GTA Online character creations in no particular order.

5 best GTA Online character creations

1) A handsome man with black hair and blue eyes

One cannot go wrong with a combination of black hair and blue eyes (Image Credits: Jesse Aguayo, YouTube)

Even GTA Online cannot make the combination of black hair and blue eyes look ugly. This great character creation is proof of that.

All you have to do to create this attractive male character is to set the mom and dad to Isabelle and Benjamin and tweak a few other features.

2) Tall, dark and handsome

This male character is definitely worth creating in GTA Online (Image Credits: TGK, YouTube)

Set the mom and dad to Amelia and Michael in the character creator and get the base for this really cool character.

The literal embodiment of tall, dark and handsome, this particular male character is definitely worth creating when playing your next game of GTA Online.

3) Attractive female character

Creating a good-looking female character in GTA Online is almost impossible (Image Credits: 1 More Match, YouTube)

Even more difficult than creating an attractive male character in GTA Online is creating a female character that looks at least bearable.

The choices of features and hairstyles in GTA Online are an abomination and creating a good-looking female character is almost impossible. However, someone has cracked the code - a daughter of Sophia and Diego, sporting pigtails, is a good option to consider.

4) Dark hair and chiselled jawline

Set the parents to Benjamin and Amelia and work your way up to this character (Image Credits: SNAPMATIC, Reddit)

Another GTA Online player has managed to create a character that doesn’t look half bad. With dark brown stylish hair, light blue eyes and a chiselled jawline, this character is definitely worth trying once.

The creator set the parents to Benjamin and Amelia and worked his way up to this handsome fella.

5) John Wick

Keanu Reeves’ character from the John Wick series can be easily recreated in GTA Online (Image Credits: Valkira Gaming, YouTube)

You read that right. Some GTA Online player has managed to recreate Keanu Reeves’ character from the John Wick series.

If you want to bring your favourite action hero to life in GTA, then all you have to do is set the parents to John and Amelia and work your way up from there. Do remember to set the expression to angry. It really seals the deal.