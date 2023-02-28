5 most terrific vehicles in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

The GTA Online 50 Car Garage was recently released into the game this month as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed content, and it instantly became a dream come true for car enthusiasts. Players can store up to 50 unique vehicles across different floors and invite friends to showcase their collection.

Since the game has over 500 vehicles that can be stored in garages, it can be confusing to decide which one to pick. With that being said, this article will share 5 of the most terrific vehicles in GTA Online that one should save in the new 50-car garage on the Eclipse BLVD.

5 terrific GTA Online vehicles to keep in the new 50-Car Garage

5) Paragon R

Manufacturer – Enus

Top Speed - 123.25 mph (198.35 km/h)

Vehicle Class – Sports

The Enus Paragon R is a 2-seater luxury grand tourer that has been featured in GTA Online since The Diamond Casino & Resort update. It is primarily based on the real-life Bentley Continental GT (2018) and BMW M3 (F80).

It is an excellent sports class vehicle that runs on an AWD drivetrain with an 8-speed gearbox. It also provides a smooth handling experience for players, especially while driving in congested traffic. With the right modifications, it can be a highly competitive car in the game.

Players can get it from the Luxury Autos Showroom this week for $905,000.

4) Calico GTF

Manufacturer – Karin

Top Speed – 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

Vehicle Class – Sports

Karin Calico GTF is one of the 3-door sports liftbacks in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update, and players immediately noticed that it resembles the real-life Toyota Celica models.

It is powered by an Inline-6 engine with a 5-speed gearbox and boasts phenomenal performance. It excels in both acceleration and top speed in its class, making it one of the game's quickest and fastest sports cars.

It is also budget-friendly, as players can get it for $1,496,250-$1,995,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Stromberg

Manufacturer – Ocelot

Top Speed – 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h)

Vehicle Class – Sports Classics

Ocelot Stromberg is a 2-seater custom submersible sports car in GTA Online that is believed to be the predecessor to the famous Toreador. It is inspired by both Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer and Lamborghini Bravo.

It is an amphibious vehicle with two modes – The Car Mode and the Submarine Mode. Players can swap between both by holding H on the PC or right on the D-Pad. Its defense capabilities are excellent, as the car can take five homing missiles without exploding. Players can also access various weapons, including but not limited to Machine Guns.

The Stromberg can be purchased for a price of $3,185,350 - $2,395,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

2) Emerus

Manufacturer – Progen

Top Speed - 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h)

Vehicle Class – Super

Progen Emerus is a civilian 2-door hypercar that has featured in GTA Online since The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. Its sleek design is based on the real-life McLaren Senna and Ferrari FXX-K.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a mighty V8 engine, coupled with a 7-speed gearbox. Despite its average handling, the Emerus is a delight to drive on the road, thanks to its high acceleration and top speed.

The vehicle is available from the Luxury Autos Showroom this week for a 25% discounted price of $2,062,500.

1) ZR380

Manufacturer – Annis

Top Speed - 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h)

Vehicle Class – Sports

Annis ZR380 is a 2-seater custom sports car in GTA Online that can be used in Arena War game modes. The vehicle has three versions, based on the real-life Nissan 350Z.

Once the hood is removed, gamers will notice that it runs on a twin-cam Inline-4 engine. This allows it to hit an exceptional level of performance with ease. The vehicle can also be equipped with several abilities and weapons, such as jump mods, blades, scoops, and whatnot.

Players can purchase any version of the ZR380 from Arena War for $2,138,640.

The car culture seems to have reignited again in the game with the addition of the latest 50-car garage. Players looking to build a solid car collection should consider picking up the aforementioned vehicles any day.

Poll : Have you purchased the new 50 Car Garage in GTA Online? Yes; loving it. Not yet. 1 votes