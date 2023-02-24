5 fastest tuner cars in GTA Online in 2023 ranked

The Los Santos Tuners update was introduced to GTA Online on July 20, 2021, making new additions to the huge catalog of cars. Rockstar Games is known to provide regular patches to include new missions, vehicles, and events to keep players entertained and delighted.

With the Los Santos Tuners update, 17 new cars were added to the game, 12 of which are sports models and five are muscle. This list looks at five of the fastest Tuner cars in GTA Online.

Calcio GTF, Comet S2, and three more of the fastest Tuner cars in GTA Online

5) Futo GTX

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h

Lap Time - 1:11.671

Karin Futo GTX is a sports car based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86. It can be purchased for $1,590,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. It can be stored in any property or garage.

The resale value for the Futo GTX is $954,000 and $1,274,934 when completely customized. The trade price for the Karin Futo GTX is also unlocked at every five level-ups and is $1,192,500.

4) Calico GTF

Manufacturer - Karin

Top Speed - 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h

Lap Time - 1:03.596

The Karin Calico GTF is a two-door sports car based on the real-life Toyota Celica. It can be purchased for $1,995,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos and stored on any player's property or garage as a personal vehicle.

The resale value of this car is $1,197,000 and $1,529,457 when fully customized. The Karin Calico GTF's trade price is $1,496,250. This gets unlocked randomly for all cars under this update for every five level-ups.

3) Growler

Manufacturer - Pfister

Top Speed - 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h

Lap Time - 1:04.231

The Pfister Growler is another sports car on this list. It is inspired by the Porsche 718 Cayman real-life car. It can be bought from the in-game website of Legendary Motorsport for $1,627,000 and be stored as a personal vehicle on any player-owned properties and garages in GTA Online.

The Growler can be sold for $976,200 and $1,263,940 when customized fully. Its Trade Price is $1,220,050, and it unlocks randomly at every five level-ups.

2) Comet S2

Manufacturer - Pfister

Top Speed - 123.00 mph or 197.95 km/h

Lap Time - 1:05.365

Porsche 992 inspires the design of Pfister's Comet S2, a two-door sports car in GTA Online. It is a variant of the Comet, which has made several appearances in the GTA series. The Comet S2 is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000.

The resale value of Pfister Comet S2 is $1,126,800 and $1,390,240 when completely customized. $1,408,500 is its Trade Price which is unlocked randomly at every five levels players gain.

1) Jester RR

Manufacturer - Dinka

Top Speed - 125 mph or 201.75 km/h

Lap Time - 1:04.564

The Dinka Jester RR is a sports car whose design has been inspired by the real-life car Toyota Supra. It can be purchased from the in-game website Legendary Motorsport for $1,970,000 and stored as a personal vehicle at any of the players' personal properties or garages.

The resale price for Jester RR is $1,182,000 and $1,517,392 when customized to the maximum capacity. The Trade Price for the Dinka Jester RR is $1,477,500 and will get unlocked randomly at every five levels gained in-game by the players.

This list has been ranked based on every car's top speed. Trade Prices of all the cars introduced via the Los Santos Tuners are unlocked randomly. Hence, unlocking one for a specific car can take some time. Other cars added to GTA Online with this update are as follows:

Previon

Remus

RT3000

Sultan RS Classic

Tailgater S

Vectre

Warrener HKR

ZR350

Cypher

Dominator ASP

Dominator GTT

Euros

