Rockstar gives Nightclubs a huge boost in GTA Online as the new event week kickstarts today (February 23, 2023)

On February 23, 2023, Rockstar launched their next weekly update for GTA Online. With today's update, Nightclubs have received four major bonuses, which will surely capture the interest of GTA Online players looking to make some quick cash.
Every week, new content is added to GTA Online, which has proven to be one of Rockstar's most popular assets. To keep users entertained and happy, the developers release regular updates that include new missions, vehicles, events, and other content.
This week, bonus rewards will be given to players upon successful completion of Nightclub missions.
Double bonuses on money, popularity, and goods via Nightclub missions in GTA Online
With this week's GTA Online update, which runs through March 2, 2023, players will receive twice the amount of money, popularity, and goods on successfully completing Nightclub missions.
The Nightclub production rate has also seen a spike as its speed has been boosted to 1.5 times the regular speed by Rockstar Games only for this week.
Players will receive the following:
- Double the amount of Goods through the Steal Nightclub Goods missions
- Double the amount of money via gaining Nightclub Popularity
- Twice the Popularity via Nightclub Management missions.
These bonuses are available all week long for players to exploit.
Known Rockstar Games insider Tez2 also tweeted to inform his followers about the addition of the aforementioned content to the game.
Additionally, the Toundra Panthere sports car has been discontinued in the game and is no longer up for sale.
Everything to know about the Nightclub business in GTA Online
Nightclubs are a legitimate and legal business for players to make money in the game. However, it essentially acts as a front for the illegal businesses that run in the Nightclub warehouse.
To begin their own Nightclub business, players need to own one of the many properties available in the game for its establishment. They are on sale in various neighborhoods across Los Santos in GTA Online.
The in-game website of Maze Bank Foreclosures provides 10 places to purchase and begin the Nightclub business. The following are the locations available for this purpose:
- Del Perro - $1,645,000
- Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000
- Strawberry - $1,525,000
- LSIA - $1,135,000
- Mission Row - $1,440,000
- La Mesa - $1,500,000
- Cypress Flats - $1,370,000
- West Vinewood - $1,700,000
- Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000
- Elysian Island - $1,080,000
Once done with the purchase and customization of the interior, players will have to complete some setup missions to make this a functional and interactive property.
As players complete their Nightclub Management missions, the popularity of this asset increases. This will attract more footfall to the club, resulting in a generation of more money.
Through March 2, 2023, these Nightclub management missions and others will reward players with twice the regular returns.