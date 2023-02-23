5 best ways to earn passive money in GTA Online (2023)

There are several great ways for GTA Online players to earn passive money. Many properties and activities involve the player going to a location to collect their cash quickly. Typically, these moneymakers don't require the player to do much to earn revenue.

Everything listed below is relevant for 2023. The information provided should still be relevant for future years since GTA Online rarely nerfs activities. However, new content from the future won't be included here.

Agency and other amazing ways to get passive money in GTA Online without much effort (2023)

1) Nightclub

AFKing is great when it comes to generating passive money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The easiest way to generate the most amount of passive money in GTA Online involves the Nightclub. Players can earn up to $50,000 per in-game day with this method. That's not even counting any potential Nightclub Warehouse stock being created for a Sell Mission down the line.

Nightclub Popularity is extremely easy to keep high in this game. The quickest ways to raise it are:

Changing the DJ in B1. Removing a rowdy guest per Marcel's request.

There is also an exceptionally easy way to AFK with the Nightclub. This can be done by opening the garage from the outside and doing nothing on the subsequent menu. This method can let players AFK for hours without getting kicked.

2) Arcade

Arcades are another good business to own (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Arcade can give gamers $5,000 per in-game day if they fill all the slots in the property. While the money isn't that high, the lack of upkeep makes everything worth it. There is no system similar to Nightclub Popularity or anything else that requires the player's attention.

If gamers want a more active moneymaker with this property, they can always try The Diamond Casino Heist. Otherwise, the Arcade's passive money is good, especially since you don't need unique Arcade Machines to fill every slot.

3) Agency

Doing Security Contracts for Franklin raises the amount of passive money you can get from your safe in the Agency (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Agency has the potential to pay GTA Online players $20,000 every in-game day. However, they need to complete 201 Security Contracts. That sort of commitment means that the Agency requires far more investment than the Nightclub and Arcade.

Nonetheless, players can still get hundreds or thousands of dollars every in-game day based on how many Security Contracts they complete. The Agency is a good moneymaker with features like Payphone Hits, so it's still a solid property to get outside its passive money.

4) Street Dealers

Selling to these NPCs is much quicker than a regular Sell Mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Selling products to Street Dealers is a different sort of passive money. While finding these characters often necessitates using an interactive map, it's well worth the hassle. You can sell up to four products to them from your Acid Lab and MC Biker Businesses.

All of these items can accumulate without much involvement from you. Simply buy the supplies and wait for the product to be created. Afterward, approach any Street Dealer and sell the maximum amount to easily earn anywhere from $20,000 to $50,000 per drug. The whole process only takes a minute to do once you have everything set up.

5) AFK jobs

Some definitions of passive income refer to money that a person gets with minimal labor. GTA Online's numerous AFK jobs perfectly fit this criterion.

The above video shows an example where the player does something with just a rubber band. One has to be smart about how they use a rubber band for several reasons:

They don't want to damage the controller

Simply holding the movement option isn't enough to prevent them from getting kicked

The latter reason is why some gamers set it up; they just constantly shoot since the game won't kick them. If you opt for the shooting AFK method, pick something that doesn't actually uses bullets, like the Up-n-Atomizer.

