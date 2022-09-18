5 ways to get passive income in GTA Online, ranked from worst to best

Passive income is a terrific way to earn money in GTA Online without having to actively do anything. However, the best methods still require some amount of either the player's time or money. This short listicle will rank the five best ways to make passive income based on the following criteria:

How much effort does it take to set up?

How high is the pay?

This list will assume that the player is willing to set everything up to maximize their passive income and won't rank entries based on partial setups.

Note: This article won't classify business Sell Missions as "passive income." Some aspects of this article are subjective.

GTA Online offers some great ways to make passive income

5) Clubhouse bar

Bikers who own a Clubhouse in GTA Online have access to a new way to make passive income. It involves undertaking Bar Resupply missions, which are necessary to restock the bar. Doing so will give the gamer $5,000 a day. The supplies will run out once the player has earned $20,000.

Considering that this method requires active time investment every time the player wishes to earn passive income in GTA Online, it finds itself in the last place.

4) Good Behavior bonus

Gamers who don't cause much trouble in GTA Online are entitled to a Good Behavior bonus. They will earn $2,000 periodically as long as they're not considered a "Bad Sport." Basically, this means not blowing up everybody's rides and avoiding getting reported for various reasons.

This bonus is an incredibly simple way to earn passive income, which most GTA Online players will get just by playing the game. However, the reward isn't anything to write home about, which is why Good Behavior Bonus finds itself in the second spot. To its credit, the player doesn't have to visit a safe to get this money, which can't be said about the other entries on this list.

3) Arcade

GTA Online players can make $5,000 every in-game day, 48 minutes in the real world, through Arcades. This is a decent way to earn passive income, although it is worth mentioning that players have to fill up their entire Arcade with compatible games. That said, these don't have to be different titles.

Buying a single Monkey's Paradise for $90,000 and placing it in all possible slots will suffice. Doing so will guarantee that the player gets $5,000 every in-game day, and there is nothing a gamer ever has to do again to keep that passive income coming.

This method might not be the highest cash-flow option available in GTA Online, but the ease of letting the income keep rolling in without having to do anything related to it ever again is quite nice.

2) Agency

It is vital to mention that setting up an Agency's maximum passive income requires much more effort than an Arcade. However, the amount of money a player can earn this way is quadrupled. The gist of this moneymaker is that players must complete 201 Security Contracts to get $20,000 every in-game day.

Once that happens, gamers won't have to do anything to keep that cash coming into their Agency safe. Players must note that every five Security Contracts completed adds $100 to their passive income; this caps out at $20,000.

1) Nightclub

An almost no-strings-attached way to get $50,000 every 48 minutes is far better than all other alternatives in GTA Online. The only limitation here is that players must keep Nightclub Popularity up high, which is actually very easy to do.

Here are the two easiest ways to do so:

If the player gets a text from Marcel about a guy causing a scene, go to that location and eject him. Swap a DJ out with another one.

Both methods only take about a minute to execute. Alternatively, one can opt to take up some Nightclub Management missions, but that will eat up more of a player's time. It's also recommended to get the Staff Upgrade for $475,000 as that will lower how much popularity a player loses over time.

It's exceptionally easy to keep the Nightclub Popularity high enough to get $45,000 or $50,000 all the time.

