How to maximize profits from GTA Online Security Contracts

GTA Online has grown over the years with the introduction of so many activities, heists, and missions. This also includes Security Contracts that players can complete to earn daily profits.

Introduced with The Contract update in 2021, Security Contracts are a series of missions available to players in Free Mode. These missions can be conducted by CEOs, MC Club presidents, and VIPs.

Players always want to earn maximum profit whenever they start any mission. Here's a quick guide on earning maximum profits from these Security Contracts in 2022.

Quick guide for GTA Online's Security Contracts

Once players buy an Agency, they can start doing Security Contracts by registering themselves as either a CEO, MC Club president, or VIP.

After completing the first job, the contract missions provided are completely random. Each contract can have an entirely different level of difficulty and the payout depends accordingly:

Professional = $31,000 - $42,000

Specialist = $44,000 - $56,000

Specialist+ = $60,000 - $70,000

How many types of Security Contracts are there in GTA Online?

In total, there are six different types of Security Contract missions available for players to complete in GTA Online.

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

Players can take on any mission randomly by calling Franklin or choosing one of the three available missions by returning and logging in to the Agency computer. The contracts refresh every time one logs in to the computer. Security Contracts also have a five-minute waiting period after the completion of one at a time.

How do the rewards work in Security Contracts?

The following mechanics come into play for attaining rewards in Security Contracts:

Once a player completes the first contract, “VIP Contract” and the “On Course” missions become available at Los Santos Golf Club.

Completing three contracts gives access to “Payphone Hits.”

Completing fifty contracts gives the players a trophy that can be seen on the office desk of the Agency.

How to earn maximum profits from Security Contracts?

Players must know that completing every contract permanently adds net additional daily revenue of $100 to the Agency safe, with each new milestone being added after every five contracts.

Players can complete 201 contracts and gain maximum daily income, the limit of which is capped at $20,000. The Agency safe can store a maximum of $250,000 at a time after which one has to empty it before filling it again.

To sum it up, GTA Online players have a lot to explore in Contract Mission. It involves grinding and hustling at the beginning, but once players progress and start completing more Security Contracts, these missions pay out big time.

