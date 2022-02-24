GTA Online offers 2x cash and RP bonuses on Security Contracts and more

GTA Online players are pleased with the announcement of the new weekly bonuses and challenges, plus everything else they are being given by Rockstar this week.

As well as a stylish brand new podium vehicle, gamers this week can put a lot in the bank with double money and RP on Security Contracts. Alternatively, there is triple cash and RP for Air Freight and Air Race missions for players who prefer to take to the sky.

This article hopes to inform players of all the updates for the week of February 24 to March 3.

This week's GTA Online bonuses are amazing

This week's bonuses that Rockstar has given GTA Online players have made everyone very happy. Most players want to know what the newest podium vehicle is, as it is always quite a hit and miss.

This week is certainly a hit with the Vapid Retinue, a Sports Classic car based on the Ford Escort MKI. Usually available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $615,000, it is a fantastic car to have on the podium at the Diamond this week.

Industry source @TezFunz2 posted on Twitter today as soon as Rockstar released the newest bonuses, prizes and discounts. As well as informing on the Retinue, Tez2 also informed everyone that players will receive 2x the money and RP for completing the Security Contract missions.

This is so exciting as some of the Security Contracts pay out around $80,000. This means players should be making in excess of $160,000 on a number of missions and $60,000 on the lesser-paying ones. Other missions paying double are Flight School and Trap Door Adversary Missions.

Prize Ride: Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Air Races

- Air Freight Cargo



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Security Contracts

- Flight School

- Trap Door Adversary Mode



Clothing unlock: Bravado Tee (Complete a Security Contract)

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: RetinuePrize Ride: Rapid GT Classic (Top 3 in 5 Street Races)3x GTA$ & RP on- Air Races- Air Freight Cargo2x GTA$ & RP on- Security Contracts- Flight School- Trap Door Adversary ModeClothing unlock: Bravado Tee (Complete a Security Contract)

As if that was not good enough news, there is 3x cash and RP for GTA Online players taking part in any Air Races or Air Freight Cargo missions. Combining all of these high-paying bonuses this week could net gamers millions of dollars and rank them up substantially. There are also a number of excellent discounts this week.

40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)



40% Off

- Alpha Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)

- Ultralight ($399,000 - $300,000)

- Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

#GTAOnline 25% Off Agencies (30% Off Art)40% Off Hangars (+Renovations)40% Off- Alpha Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)- Ultralight ($399,000 - $300,000)- Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

- Cheetah Classic ($605,500)

- Cinquemila ($1,218,000)

- Visione ($1,575,000)

- Weevil ($609,000 - $456,750)

- Seabreeze ($791,350 - $595,000)

- Tula ($3,621,590 - $2,723,000)

- Velum 5-Seater ($926,345 - $696,500)



15% Off

- Hydra ($3,391,500 - $2,550,000)

#GTAOnline 30% Off- Cheetah Classic ($605,500)- Cinquemila ($1,218,000)- Visione ($1,575,000)- Weevil ($609,000 - $456,750)- Seabreeze ($791,350 - $595,000)- Tula ($3,621,590 - $2,723,000)- Velum 5-Seater ($926,345 - $696,500)15% Off- Hydra ($3,391,500 - $2,550,000)

GTA Online players can barely believe how many great vehicles have been discounted for this week’s update. Being able to save nearly a million dollars on a Hydra alone makes this a winning week. Not to mention the extra million dollars or more that has been taken off of the planes and cars.

