Is the Retinue MK 2 worth buying in GTA Online?

Almost eight years after its release, GTA Online is still all the rage and will be so for the foreseeable future.

One of the reasons why the game never gets dull is that Rockstar Games understands the significance of high-end vehicles and never fails to leave players in awe with every new release. From futuristic motorbikes to submersible cars to insanely expensive yachts, the title has it all!

This article talks about the vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online and always makes an excellent case for itself — the unbeatable Retinue MK 2, the pride of Sports Classics.

Retinue MK II in GTA Online: All you need to know

"Some sequels try to reinvent what's come before and stand alone on their own terms; the rest are bigger, brasher rehashes of the originals. Vapid knew exactly what they were aiming for with the Retinue MkII - its predecessor's soft curves were replaced with hard angles and the overpowered engine and rally-ready suspension came back with a vengeance. This is an American car for the European boy-racer market that feels all too familiar, and there's no shame in that."

— GTA description

The Vapid Retinue MK II, as the name might allude to, is the MK II variant of the original Retinue added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino Heist.

The MK II variant improves over its base version in several ways. First of all, it features excellent top speed and quick acceleration. While the base version is stunning, it is noticeably slower than the MK II variant.

In terms of handling, the Retinue MK II barely seems to require any input at all though if a driver does not launch smoothly, the vehicle may be prone to wheelspin. That, however, shouldn't be a problem at all in the hands of a skilled driver.

Away from the tarmac, the Retinue MK II is simply a force of nature. Fast, sturdy, and incredibly agile, it makes for one heck of a ride in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h), the Retinue MK II is also one of the fastest land vehicles in GTA Online. Players can purchase it from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,620,000.

Also read: 5 most disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

Edited by Ravi Iyer