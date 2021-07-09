5 most disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

From futuristic motorbikes to weaponized trucks to submersible cars, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more expensive than the other.

Not every vehicle in the game, however, is worth the big bucks. Some have merely been added to the game for the sake of diversity, which kind of beats the purpose of utility, but the assortment at least, makes GTA Online as diverse as possible.

This article takes a look at 5 awful vehicles that should never have been added to GTA Online in the first place, even for the sake of diversity.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 incredibly disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

#5 KARIN DILENTTANTE

Inspired by the Toyota Prius, the Dilenttante is the most frustrating vehicle in GTA Online, lacking in both looks and performance. This is one of those sluggish ramps that make people question why they stopped using their two good legs, but, given the muse it draws inspiration from, perhaps we can cut this old dud some slack. After all, GTA Online is packed to the gills with all kinds of vehicles.

#4 DUNDREARY REGINA

This vehicle may look like the wacky ancestor of modern day full-size cars but don't mistake it for any sort of inspirational icon. If anything, it is just a hasty rip-off of the Chevy Caprice wagon, which, we can all admit, isn't what comes to mind when one thinks of cheap but decent vehicles.

All in all, this is one of the most disappointing cars in GTA Online and unless the player is looking to collect every single vehicle featured in the game, be it good or bad, they would be better off without this colossal disappointment.

#3 VULCAR INGOT

Unless the player doesn't mind clunky things, there's no reason to even keep this one on the radar. GTA Online boasts its fair share of useless assets, but the Ingot is probably the ugliest thing players can purchase in the multiplayer game.

#2 PEGASSI FAGGIO

Not all vehicles are added to GTA Online for some concrete purpose. Some, as expected of an open-world game, are merely there for the sake of diversity, and GTA Online is nothing if not diverse. That said, the Faggio is not exactly uncool to have. It definitely adds some colour to the player's garage in GTA Online, but that's all it's good for. GTA Online features a number of great two-wheelers, but this is not one of them.

#1 ALBANY EMPEROR

Another disappointing vehicle that not only looks incompetent, but is also a complete dud on the fast track. This is probably the worst vehicle featured in GTA Online unless we are talking about gimmicks like Tractors and Fieldmasters.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod