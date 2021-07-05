5 GTA Online vehicles that are value-for-money in 2021

GTA Online is chock-full of incredible vehicles, each more compelling than the other on the race track. In fact, the world-famous franchise would have had a hard time garnering such a global response if it weren't for all the mind-blowing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the multiplayer game.

This article takes a look at five of the most raved-about vehicles in GTA Online.

5 amazing vehicles in GTA Online that are worth the big bucks

5) The Ocelot Pariah

GTA Online boasts a number of great vehicles but not many would have the courage or the features to challenge the infamous Pariah in an impromptu deathmatch. A fully upgraded Pariah makes for one heck of a vehicle in GTA Online, unbeatable on the race track and on the road.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee 900R is based on its base variant, the Banshee, which takes inspiration from the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9.

The Banshee 900R is recorded at a top speed of 107 mph. It features smooth handling, amazing traction and quick acceleration. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee can produce a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

GTA Online features a number of great looking vehicles, but none are quite as stunning in this department as the Deveste Eight. Had GTA Online been a dating game, this beast of a vehicle would be seen in every street.

The Deveste Eight also doesn't compromise on performance. Equipped with a number of cool features, it boasts amazing acceleration, decent traction and nimble handling. Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), it is second only to the Itali RSX.

2) The Vigilante

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as sending vehicles of NPCs flying out of the way. Whether it's a lightning-fast bike or a weaponized vehicle, the Vigilante can take on whatever it is up against.

Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), Vigilante is perhaps one of the fastest land vehicles featured in GTA Online.

1) Oppressor MK II

It's impossible to talk about the best vehicles in GTA Online without mentioning the Oppressor MK II. If looks could kill, this beast of a flying bike would have a 5 star wanted level. Just a nod of assertion from the driver. Definitely one of the most interesting vehicles featured in GTA Online and absolutely a must-have!

Edited by Gautham Balaji