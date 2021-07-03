How to get a girlfriend in GTA 5

Contrary to common presumptions, GTA 5 isn't just made for robbing banks and shredding virtual goons into unrecognizable ribbons. While that may be what players do most of the time in the game, they can also act like a gentleman once in a while and take a lady out for lunch every now and then.

All three protagonists, Trevor, Michael, Franklin, can have a girlfriend in GTA 5. Unlike in GTA San Andreas and GTA 4, these girlfriends do not play a major role in the game and are pushed to the margins for the most part, but hey, at least the trio will get to enjoy the company of someone who isn't obsessed with stealing cars and planning heists.

While building a proper relationship with these girlfriends isn't possible in GTA 5, players can still hang out with them and have a good time when they need some respite from the chaos of the underworld.

These conjugal visits can not only be refreshing for the player but also incredibly entertaining. The couple can go to a bar or a club and, for a couple of hours, act like the world isn't falling apart.

Note: This article is for informative purposes only. Sportskeeda doesn't endorse any kind of disrespect towards women.

Steps to getting a girlfriend in GTA 5

The first step is to go to a strip club, of which GTA 5 features several. They are marked with a high heel on the map. Players can go to the one closest to you. They should take a look around, then select the lady they would like to have a private dance with and acquire their services. During the dance, users may "flirt" with her to optimize the "like" meter. They must keep a low profile. The bouncer doesn't like it when people flirt with the strippers, so gamers have to be careful. When prompted, they need to select the "Go Home with [name]" option. Players must wait for her outside the club. When she gets in the car, they can offer to take her home. The route will be displayed in gold on the map. Gamers may hang out with her at her place for a while. After that, her contact will be added to their phones, and they can give her a call for another visit if they want.

