5 best ways to get passive income in GTA Online's next-gen update

GTA Online gamers are constantly battling it out to earn top bucks. Managing an entire criminal empire requires a lot of cash and since grinding Cayo Perico alone won't cut it, the game has businesses too.

The next-gen update brought many new gamers into Los Santos as well. The game is huge even today and can easily overwhelm newbies. This article goes through a couple of great options to make money passively.

Top 5 ways to passively make money in GTA Online next-gen

Note: Each in-game day is 48 minutes in real-life. Going AFK is also a good trick to make the most from these businesses.

5) Arcade

All GTA Online heists need some sort of base of operations. The Diamond Casino Heist requires gamers to own an Arcade. The heist is currently the second-best one in the game right now. But this is about passive income, and the Arcade does that too. A full 24-hours has 30 pay cycles in-game. If the Arcade is stocked with machines, it can make a maximum of $5k per in-game day.

The safe in the office can hold up to $100k. So that's an easy $100k every 16 hours in real-life. This is completely passive once the machines are bought. The video above can guide new players as to which machines provide the best returns on their investments.

4) Agency Safe

The Agency is a new business that was added via the Contract DLC in December 2021. The Agency allows players to complete Security Contracts, VIP Contracts and Payphone Hits.

None of them are passive though. However, the office has a safe which generates about $250 per in-game day. It seems quite low in the beginning but the money goes up to $500 per in-game day once GTA Online gamers complete their second security contract. From there on, the safe's production goes up by $500 for every fifth security contract completed.

The Agency safe can produce a maximum of $20,000/in-game day and can hold $250k at a time. 86 missions can be completed to make the production optimum. Certain security contract missions only take about five minutes to complete. It is a one-time grind but totally worth it.

3) Bunker

Bunker is another business GTA Online added via the Gunrunning update. This sees players run an illegal arms business in a sort of military bunker. There are quite a few options to choose from but the one's close to Los Santos are the best. The Bunker produces stock as long as gamers are online and the supply bar is full.

Gamers only need to sell the goods and sourcing is not necessary as supplies can be purchased. A well-managed bunker can do wonders for players as the payout for a full stock sale is amazing. Although this is not completely passive, it is considered passive because gamers just have to be online.

2) Coke Lockup

GTA next-gen switched things up a bit as far as businesses are concerned. The MC Businesses now provide more money per sale. This buff made it possible for the Coke Lockup to potentially earn more than the Bunker. This is hands-down one of the easiest and first businesses newbies should buy.

It is fairly simple to operate and follows a mechanic similar to the Bunker. Upgrades are a must for this business like the bunker to get the best ROI. This goes without saying, but supplies should always be bought in order to make the most money/hour.

1) Nightclub

The Career-Builder in GTA 5 next-gen offers players a choice to start off with a business. The Nightclub is one of those options and it was added to the game via the Afterhours update. The Nightclub may seem a bit complicated at first, but once gamers get the hang of it, they realize its true potential.

The Nightclub uses other businesses to produce its stock. So supplies neither need to be bought nor stolen. The Nightclub uses (ranked according to potential earnings capability):

South American Imports (Coke Lockup)

Cargo and Shipments (CEO Warehouse)

Pharmaceutical Research (Meth Lab)

Sporting Goods (Bunker)

Cash Creation (Counterfiet Cash Factory)

Organic Produce (Weed Farm

Printing and Copying (Document Forgery)

Owning all of these isn't necessary as the Nightclub only allows a certain number of technicians to operate at a time. The Nightclub safe earns via the Nightclub popularity but the amount is pretty miniscule for this discussion. Plus, it also requires gamers to do a bunch of boring missions.

