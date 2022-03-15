Top 5 reasons for choosing Biker Career Mode in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced

Out of all the new Career Modes available in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced, the Biker path seems to be the most familiar to GTA fans. This is because the MC Clubhouse is how GTA Online players first got a foothold in the criminal underworld of Los Santos.

Starting to use this new Career Builder Mode should be so familiar to gamers that they will know exactly what steps to take with their new business and bankroll in hand.

This article will look at five reasons for choosing the Biker Career Mode in the new GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced, which was released today.

Top 5 reasons why players should be Bikers in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced

5) Amazing bike collection

Imagine owning every bike of your dreams (Image via Cyanex/YouTube)

With millions of dollars players will have lying around after choosing the Biker Career Mode, they will be able to afford quite the collection of two-wheeled wonders for their clubhouse.

While most of the gifted $4 million should be spent expanding businesses, some players get easily carried away and spend millions of dollars on an impressive bike collection to make the competition jealous.

4) Lots of leftover money

Biker businesses can make some serious coin (Image via RoadRageStudios/YouTube)

Because the MC Clubhouse and businesses were already the cheapest criminal enterprises to get players started in the game, the cost of buying and setting up all of the best money-making MC businesses is relatively low compared to say the $5 million needed to buy and upgrade the best Agency, for example.

Even after gamers delve into their $4 million bankroll and set up their new drug operations, they will likely still have over a million dollars left. This extra cash can be spent on anything from upgrades to new vehicles or weapons.

3) Access to 'Open Road'

GTA 5's dark web is only available as a Biker (Image via Sportskeeda)

After starting the Biker Career mode, gamers will have access to the Open Road on the laptop inside their MC Clubhouse. This is the only property where players can access this GTA Online 'Dark Web.'

Open Road gives MC Presidents an opportunity to browse online for illicit business properties like drugs and forgery factories. Each business is upgradeable and only available as a bonafide Biker MC member.

2) Profitable Businesses

Stacking cash as GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced MC Businesses (Image via Sportskeeda)

MC Businesses in GTA Online are one of the best ways for players to save up a lot of money, as long as they are willing to put in the hard work it takes to cultivate their products, whether it be weed, cocaine, meth, fraudulent money or documents.

it is recommended to spend a chunk of the $4 million on at least the meth lab and coke lockup, as these businesses will make gamers the most money. The extra money from Rockstar can also be used to fully upgrade at least one of the MC Business properties to the max.

1) Free Clubhouse

Players can have a new GTA 5 Biker experience (Image via GTA 5 Mods)

Choosing the Biker Career Mode allows players to get ahead as the President of an MC Clubhouse. GTA Online gamers will usually start off with an MC business in the game to get the ball rolling long before they buy more expensive properties.

By choosing this mode, the MC Clubhouse will be given to players as their base of operations, for free. Many gamers hope that they will have a choice of locations in the Expanded & Enhanced Editions of GTA 5 and Online, regardless of the price of the properties available.

