How to play Bar Resupply mission in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update?

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update has added tons of new content for everybody, even for entrepreneurs running an MC Clubhouse.

MC Club is a gameplay element that allows players to start their own MC and earn money by completing certain tasks. The new update has added a brand new Bar Resupply mission, allowing players to earn extra income via their Motorcycle Clubhouse Bar. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the new Bar Resupply mission and how to play it.

New Bar Resupply Mission added for MC Clubhouse owners in GTA Online

In the new GTA Online update, Malc introduces players to the new Bar Resupply mission over a phone call, stating:

“Ey, yo, yo, what up? These gas prices ain't no joke huh? Sh*t is a hard time to run an MC, figured I'd check in. Got a couple of ways for you to make some bank on the side. You do the work, you make the delivery... but sh*t, you get paid.”

To start the new mission, players simply have to go behind the Clubhouse Bar, talk to Sindy and select the Resupply bar. They do not need to be registered as Motorcycle Club's president or CEO to start it.

A map location will be sent to the players once they leave the building. The objective is to go and steal a Declasse Buritto filled with beer cases. The vehicle can appear in one of several random locations throughout the map.

Here are some of the locations in Los Santos where the vehicle usually appears:

Cockatoos Night Club, Burton

LTD Gasoline, Grapeseed

Hookies, North Chumash

La Spada, La Puerta

24/7, Harmony

Liquor Store, Marina Drive, and Zancudo Avenue, Sandy Shores

LTD Gasoline, Mirror Park

Paleto Boulevard, behind The Hen House and The Bay Bar, Paleto Bay

RON Gas Station, Tataviam Mountains

Rob's Liquor, Banham Canyon

Once players are done stealing the supplies, they must deliver them to their Clubhouse. Stolen vehicles should not take much damage since the goods are fragile and too much damage may lead to mission failure. One of the coolest things about this mission is the ability to airlift the vehicle via Cargobob without penalty.

On the way back to the Clubhouse, three groups, consisting of four members each, will try to shoot the player or damage the vehicle. They can shoot the items through open rear doors to damage them instantly.

Although the mission doesn’t show any timer until 5 minutes are left, there’s a time limit of 30 minutes to deliver the supplies safely. Once players are left with only 30 seconds, the timer will turn red.

The mission will fail if the items get too damaged or the time expires, and players will need to restart the whole thing again.

On the other hand, if players deliver the stock on time, the mission will be completed and a reward of 10,000 GTA$ will be provided every time.

It will also lead to a fully restocked bar. Players can then find customers drinking in the car immediately. The mission can be played again after a waiting period of one in-game day (48 minutes).

Rockstar has done a great job by introducing these side missions and allowing players to earn more than usual with the increased payouts. With so much to do in the game, this is the best time to try new GTA Online missions and earn more in their daily hustle.

