Top 5 Fast & Furious car builds GTA Online players can replicate after Criminal Enterprises DLC release

The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has finally been released, adding a lot of new content to the game, including new cars. Rockstar has done a pretty great job giving players a variety of cars to choose from. There are over 600+ cars in the game, with each one of them inspired by its real-life counterpart.

As fans love the iconic cars from Fast & Furious movies, they can always make one in the game. This article will share five Fast & Furious car builds that GTA Online players can replicate.

Top five GTA Online cars that can be easily customized into Fast & Furious builds

5) Penumbra FF ('95 Eclipse)

A screenshot from the video above showing the '95 Eclipse build (Image via SD1ONE)

At number five is the iconic 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse, seen in the first movie in the franchise. It was driven by Brian O’ Connor during a street race scene.

To replicate the vehicle, GTA Online players can get the Penumbra FF, a two-door sports coupe added to the game with the Los Santos Summer Special. The car heavily resembles the Eclipse seen in the movie, as its design has a classic vibe to it. Here’s what players need to make it similar to the Eclipse:

Green body paint

Similar vinyl

Tinted windows

Carbon spoiler (w/Atomic)

Carbon hood (w/vinyl)

Classic rims

Low suspension

Custom side skirts

Players are welcome to employ further customization options and personalize the vehicle according to their preferences. The car is available to purchase for $1,380,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Elegy Retro (Skyline R-34)

Screenshot from the video showing the Skyline R-34 build (Image via SD1ONE)

Next on the list is another iconic ride, the Nissan Skyline R-34 seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious. It was driven by Brian O’ Connor during the beginning events of the movie.

To have a car similar to the Skyline R-34, players can get themselves the Annis Elegy Retro, a two-door sports car added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update. Its design looks to be based on the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34), which fans of the movie should be able to recognize instantly. Here’s what to add to make it look like the car from the movie:

Metallic gray body paint

Blue strip vinyl

Custom body-kit

Carbon spoiler

Low suspension

Blue neon

If done correctly, as shown in the image above, players can find themselves driving a car that looks exactly like Skyline from the movie. Gamers can convert an Elegy RH8 to Elegy Retro Custom at Benny's Original Motor Works for $904,000.

3) Faction (87’ Buick GNX)

A screenshot from the video showing the 87’ Buick GNX build (Image via SD1ONE)

At number three is the classic 1987 Buick GNX seen in Fast & Furious 4. It was driven by Dominic Toretto during the gas tanker heist scene.

To get the car in the game, players can acquire the Willard Faction, a two-door muscle car introduced in GTA Online with the Lowriders update. The car heavily resembles the Buick seen in the movie, with its body based on the 1982-1987 Buick Regal. Players can customize it with these items:

Black tinted windows

Glossy-black body paint

Black rims

Custom tires

Black hood

Black mirrors

Custom body-kit

With the right set of performance upgrades, the car can become a beast, as shown in the movie. Players can get Faction from Benny's Original Motor Works for $36,000.

2) Sultan RS (Lancer Evo VII)

A screenshot from the video showing the Lancer Evo VII build (Image via SD1ONE)

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII was seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious. It was driven by Brian O’ Connor during the Race to Ferrari scene.

Players can derive the feeling of driving that car by driving a Karin Sultan RS in the game. The Sultan RS is a two-door rally sports car added to GTA Online with the January 2016 Update. It is based on the real-life first-generation Lexus IS, with its rear design directly taken from the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V. Here’s what players need to add to make the movie build:

Tilted green body paint

Blue single-strip side vinyl

Custom rims

Custom front spoiler

Custom headlights

Roof hood

Custom hood

Carbon spoiler

Custom side skirts

Low suspension

Black tint on windows

Players can go to Benny's Original Motor Works with their Sultan, convert it into Sultan RS for $795,000, and roam the streets of Los Santos Fast & Furious style.

1) Sabre Turbo (70’ Chevelle SS)

A screenshot from the video showing the 70’ Chevelle SS build (Image via SD1ONE)

Finally, at number one is the good-old 1970 Chevelle SS seen in Fast & Furious 4. It was driven by Dominic Toretto during the street race scene.

To replicate the look of that car, players can get themselves a Sabre Turbo, a two-door muscle car in GTA Online. Its design bears a heavy resemblance to the muscle beast seen in the movie. Players can get similar results by adding to the car:

Metallic silver body paint

Low suspension

Custom rims

Custom wheels

Custom front bumper

Custom back bumper

The vehicle is available to be purchased for $15,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

Whether players want to experience what it's like to be going fast and furious or just want to add these iconic cars to their set of collections, they can all have a good time driving these amazing cars and wreaking havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

