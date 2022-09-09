5 beginner tips to run your newly purchased Nightclub in GTA Online

Regardless of why a player might have just purchased a Nightclub, there's a chance that they might need some tips for this GTA Online business. Beginners do have to start somewhere. Ergo, this small guide should be a decent step in the right direction for them.

The ideal candidates for these tips are new GTA Online players who have no idea where to start. Some of these tips will come across as obvious advice to veteran players, but they're not the target audience in this instance.

Five beginner tips for Nightclubs in GTA Online

5) Do the setup missions

Beginners should know that just buying a Nightclub isn't going to make them money from the get-go. They actually have to put in the effort of doing a few setup missions to get the ball rolling. These missions aren't hard, but they will eat up a few minutes of the player's time.

This tip is relevant for all businesses. Some new GTA Online players get lost in what they need to do, and even this obvious tip can sometimes be necessary as a reminder.

4) Assign Yohan to source some goods in Warehouse Management

An example of some assigned technicians (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will have one technician available to them for free once they purchase a Nightclub. The technician's name is Yohan, and players can assign him to stock up on goods in one of the following areas:

Cargo and Shipments

Sporting Goods

South American Imports

Pharmaceutical Research

Organic Produce

Printing & Copying

Cash Creation

Keep in mind that not all of these options are available to the player. It will depend entirely on whichever external businesses the player runs (such as Special Cargo Warehouse, Bunker, and the MC Businesses).

If Yohan isn't assigned to anything, then beginners to the Nightclub scene can't do the Sell Missions. If one wishes to maximize their potential earnings, they need to buy other properties.

3) Buying a Terrorbyte allows access to easy Client Jobs

There are two main reasons for beginners to consider getting a Terrorbyte:

Client Jobs The ability to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II

Both reasons are valid on their own. However, this beginner guide focuses solely on the business side of things. The first Client Job, Robbery in Progress, is extremely easy to do and can easily give players great pay for that effort.

2) Passive income allows players to do anything they want

This is where the safe is located (Image via Rockstar Games)

Beginners to the Nightclub scene should know that they will always receive money from their business through the office safe. The only thing that affects how much the player makes is the popularity of the business.

Otherwise, beginners are free to do anything else in the meantime. The office safe can hold several days' worth of cash inside it, meaning that one doesn't have to go to Tony's office right away to pick it up every time they get the notification.

1) Focus on maintaining popularity

Swapping DJs is a popular way to keep popularity high in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

How much money a player can get from their Nightclub safe is directly proportional to how much popularity the business has. There are several ways to keep it high in GTA Online:

Buy the Staff Upgrade to reduce the gradual daily popularity loss.

Doing missions for Tony (either by calling him or by doing it on the computer in the office).

Helping Marcel out with a minor problem.

It's generally very easy to keep the business operating at $45,000 to $50,000 every in-game day. If the player gets any text from Marcel about a troublemaker, they should handle it as soon as possible. The reason for this is that it can be done in a minute, while still giving GTA Online fans $10,000 and some Nightclub popularity.

Switching DJs is also recommended for saving time, but beginners would have to pay the high cost of getting a DJ for the first time.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

