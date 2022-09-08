How to get a $500K bonus from GTA Online’s September 8 weekly update

Nightclub owners can earn two $250K bonuses this week in GTA Online. All they have to do is do some Sell Missions, which can be easily done through the laptop in Tony's office. More specifically, the two separate bonuses are obtainable through:

$250K for one Sell Mission

Another $250K for completing three Sell Missions

Unlike other businesses, there isn't anything that a player has to actively do in order to obtain stock to sell. All that matters is that they own other properties and have hired technicians to source the goods.

Apart from this easy $500K, GTA Online players should also know that there are several other benefits for Nightclubs through this week's update.

The September 8 weekly update offers several generous bonuses this week in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



This tweet contains an embed to the full Newswire article detailing the September 8 weekly update. The relevant passage for this article is:

Naturally, some players might wonder how they can do these Sell Missions. Veteran GTA Online players should already know how to do this, but new players might not know where to start. That's where the next part of this guide comes in handy.

Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions

The location of the computer (Image via HoYoverse)

Everything relevant to this week's monetary bonuses is tied to the laptop in Tony's office. Register as a CEO, VIP, or Motorcycle Club President and interact with the aforementioned computer (it's the one closer to the wall safe). Afterwards, select the Nightclub Management App option.

The Warehouse Management screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the player hasn't set anything up yet, they might as well check out Warehouse Management. The first technician (Yohan) is free, but every other technician will cost money. Only having Yohan is serviceable for the sake of getting GTA Online's $500K bonus this week.

It's worth mentioning that the player must own at least one other business to get things up and running:

Cargo and Shipments: Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar

Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar Sporting Goods: Bunker

Bunker South American Imports: Cocaine Lockup

Cocaine Lockup Pharmaceutical Research: Methamphetamine Lab

Methamphetamine Lab Organic Produce: Weed Farm

Weed Farm Printing & Copying: Document Forgery Office

Document Forgery Office Cash Creation: Counterfeit Cash Factory

The last five shown here are all tied to MC Businesses.

The sell screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will accumulate goods over time once the Warehouse Management screen is set up. Once they have at least something to sell, they can go to the Sell Goods tab to sell it. One can either sell all their goods or just sell an individual product.

Do One Sell Mission here to get $250K, and then doing two more Sell Missions after the previous one will net players an additional $250K.

Other Nightclub Bonuses

All Nightclubs are getting additional benefits from this week's update (Image via Rockstar Games)

All Daily Income from Nightclubs has doubled for this week's update. That means GTA Online players could potentially earn up to $100,000 every in-game day. Besides that, the following discounts are available:

All Champagne: Free

Free All Nightclub Properties: 40% off

40% off Nightclub Equipment Upgrades: 60% off

60% off Security and Staff upgrades: 50% off

All of these bonuses up to September 14, 2022.

