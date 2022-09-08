GTA Online weekly update offers 3x bonuses and more, but no new car

GTA Online launched a new weekly update on September 8, although it hasn't introduced a new car from the Criminal Enterprises DLC. There are 3x and 2x bonuses and several discounts on cars and aircraft.

This week seems to be themed on eCola, as all the cars on display come with a red or eCola-themed paint job. This is a reference to the ongoing Soda Wars event between Sprunk and eCola. Last week was themed on Sprunk, with all vehicles having a green or Sprunk-themed paint job.

GTA Online weekly update for September 8 is themed around eCola with a 3x bonus

- Hotring Circuit Races



2x Nightclub Cargo from Business Battles

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Sumo Adversary Mode

- Nightclub Popularity

- Business Battles

- HSW Time Trials



Free Bar Drinks

Nightclub Business Expenses Waived

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Benefactor BR8

Truffade Nero

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Gallivanter Baller (First Generation)

Canis Seminole Frontier

Dinka Sugoi

Blista Kanjo

Declasse Tulip

Podium Vehicle

Obey 8F Drafter (resale value of $430,800)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Pegassi Osiris (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Imponte Arbiter GT

New Test Track Vehicles

Declasse Drift Tampa

Progen GP1

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Time Trials

Time Trial - El Burro Heights

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

RC Bandito Time Trial - Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Prize Ride: Osiris (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - BR8, Nero

Simeon's Showcase - Baller (First Generation), Seminole Frontier, Sugoi, Kanjo, Tulip



Log in unlock:

- Red Glow Shades

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Hotring Circuit Races (same as last week)

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Sumo Adversary Mode

Nightclub Popularity

Business Battles

HSW Time Trials

Rewards

Red Glow Shades — login unlock

Discounts

- 50% Off Nightclub Upgrades (60% Off Equipment)

- 50% Off Benny's Upgrades



40% Off

- Alpha-Z1 ($1,272,810 - $957,000)

- Blimp ($714,210 - $537,000)

- Brawler ($429,000)

- Swinger ($545,400)

- Tulip ($430,800)

- Warrener HKR ($756,000 - $567,000)

100% off on the following:

Bar Drinks

Nightclub Business Expenses

60% off on the following:

Nightclub Equipment

50% off on the following:

Nightclub Upgrades

Benny's Upgrades

40% off on the following:

Nightclubs

Buckingham Alpha-Z1 ($957,000 - $1,272,810)

Blimp ($537,000 - $714,210)

Coil Brawler ($429,000)

Ocelot Swinger ($545,400)

Declasse Tulip ($430,800)

Vulcar Warrener HKR ($567,000 - $756,000)

Imponte Arbiter GT ($948,000) and its HSW conversion ($225,000)

30% off on the following:

Progen GP1 ($882,000)

Nagasaki Havok ($1,211,000 - $1,610,630)

B-11 Strikeforce ($2,660,000)

No drip-feed cars from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

Most GTA Online players had been eagerly looking forward to a new car for this week's update. According to insider reports, Rockstar Games was supposed to release the Dinka Kanjo SJ today, one of two tuners part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Not only did the car not arrive today, but the bonuses have also been quite disappointing. The 3x cash and RP bonus for the Hotring Circuit Races have been rehashed from the previous week. The Podium and Prize Ride vehicles haven't been enough to satisfy fans.

This weekly event places a strong emphasis on nightclubs and offers discounts for both buying and upgrading them. Nightclub Popularity missions offer 2x bonuses, and Nightclub expenses are completely free too. While this week may not be particularly compelling, players can still profit from the bonuses, and now is a great time for beginners to buy a nightclub.

