GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars explored for September 8-14, 2022

GTA Online players will find many new offers and discounts upon logging in today. Additionally, the Podium and Prize rides have also been refreshed.

The Diamond Casino now features the iconic Obey 8F Drafter, whereas the Los Santos Car Meet offers the Pegassi Osiris.

GTA Online has great cars up for the taking this week

The Diamond Casino will be seeing a lot of frequent visits from car fanatics this week. Thanks to the Obey 8F Drafter sitting on the Podium. Newbies might not appreciate this car enough, but its lineage makes it a great choice. Gamers will have seven tries to score this beauty, and it's all up to lady luck.

Over at the Los Santos Car Meet, the Slamtruck showcases the Pegassi Osiris. Players who win LS Car Meet Series races three days in a row can take this beautiful hypercar back to the garage. Gamers will have an infinite number of tries.

Obey 8F Drafter

As the Obey badge denotes, this is a rendition of an Audi from real life, the 2018 RS5 Coupe. However, it also takes many styling cues from the Ford Falcon, BMW M4 CS, and second-generation Audi A7 Sportback.

The 8F Drafter was released with the Diamond Casino and Resorts update. It is featured in the Legendary Motorsport catalog and can be purchased for just $718k.

The V8 engine in the Drafter is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox that powers all four wheels. The car can go up to speeds of 117.5 mph and also complete a Broughy lap within 1:03.531.

After the Drafter was released, many players thought it was Rockstar Games' attempt at remaking the BMW M3 GTR from Need For Speed Most Wanted 2005. This is due to the livery named 'racing edge.'

Pegassi Osiris

The Ill Gotten Gains DLC (part 1) brought this beast of a supercar to GTA Online. The Osiris is majorly based on the fan-favorite Pagani Huayra. But it also features certain elements inspired by the Ferrari LaFerrari and Pagani Zonda.

GTA Online players from Legendary Motorsport can pick up the slick-looking Osiris. The price tag is hefty, as it comes in at $1.95 million.

The Osiris features a 6-liter V12 engine that churns out 750hp and is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels. This machine redlines at 122 mph and can complete a Broughy lap within 1:01.394.

This GTA Online car has many custom cosmetic items like spoilers, bumpers, skirts, and more. However, it does not let players equip liveries.

The name Osiris has been taken from the Egyptian gods like the Huayra, which an Andean Wind God, Huayra-tata, inspires.

