Top 5 Ferrari-inspired cars in GTA Online

With GTA Online, Rockstar Games went out of its way to keep it as close to real life as possible.

That said, the cars in the game aren't created on a random or blank canvas. Most are based on real-life vehicles or at least a mix of various models.

Ferraris are some of the most sought-after machines in the world, and GTA Online features a few of its own.

Ferrari-inspired cars in GTA Online are a rage

5) Grotti Furia

The Grotti Furia debuted in GTA Online with the Diamond Casino and Resorts DLC. Initially, it was one of the getaway vehicles players could use during the Diamond Casino Heist (DCH). After the Festive Surprise event, it was added to the Legendary Motorsport roster.

The Grotti Furia costs quite a lot, with a price tag of $2.7 million. However, users can get it for as low as $2 million after completing the DCH as leaders and using the car as a getaway vehicle.

The Furia is based on various steeds from the Ferrari stable, and the 488 Pista has a dominating presence on the front end. The SF90 Stradale makes its inspirations visible throughout the rest of the vehicle.

The Furia is powered by a V12 engine, like the Toros and Infernus Classic, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The all-wheel-drive drivetrain helps it put all that power to good use.

The Furia can reach speeds of up to 122 mph and complete a Broughy lap in 1:01.294.

4) Grotti Bestia GTS

The Further Aventures in Finance and Felony DLC changed how GTA Online is played forever. The beautiful Grotti Bestia GTS was also introduced for gamers via the same update.

Primarily based on the Ferraris FF and GTC4Lusso, the Bestia is a two-door shooting brake or station wagon, in other words. The unique-looking vehicle is a rare sight in the title as not many own it, and some haven't even heard of it.

The Bestia sports a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox and uses a front-engine-all-wheel-drive. It can touch speeds up to 118.75 mph and complete a Broughy lap in a little over a minute (1:04.364).

3) Grotti Itali RSX

Racing in GTA Online is a popular activity, and newly added cars keep the meta in constant motion. The Cayo Perico DLC brought in the Grotti Itali RSX, which undoubtedly caused a stir among the top racecars in the game.

The RSX is quite pricey as Legendary Motorsport offers it for $3.4 million. However, a trade price of $2.5 million can be unlocked by helping Moodymann return to The Music Locker as a VIP/CEO or MC President.

Based primarily on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the RSX also takes inspiration from the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Interestingly, a few cosmetic customizations (splitters and side skirts) can also mirror the Lamborghini Centenario.

The RSX is designed to be a performer, be it on a track or the street. The supreme aerodynamic design also comes coupled with an active automatic wing. The car uses a massive V12 engine married to an 8-speed gearbox to power all four wheels.

The Itali RSX is among the best racecars in the game and is the go-to vehicle for many. It can reach speeds of up to 135.25 mph, and the superb handling lets it complete a Broughy lap within 1:00.928.

2) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO was released along with the Arena War update in 2018. Being an Itali, it automatically qualifies as an upper-echelon racecar, and many have tried to dethrone it. But it holds its ground firmly.

The car is based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast and takes a few cues from the Mansory Stallone 812. The Itali GTO is a two-door sports car in GTA Online and can be purchased for $1.9 million from Legendary Motorsport.

The V12 engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox and powers all four wheels, emphasizing the rear duo. The GTO sports impressive acceleration and amazing handling stats that help it complete a Broughy lap in under a minute (0:59.727).

However, a top speed of 127.75 mph lets it down slightly.

1) Grotti Turismo Classic

No Ferrari list is complete without a nod towards the legendary Ferrari F40. GTA Online features the Grotti Turismo Classic that takes styling cues from the aforementioned beauty. Additionally, it uses a few parts from the Ferrari Testarossa and 348.

The Turismo Classic made its way into the game via the Cunning Stunts update in 2017. It is a two-door sports classic car worth $705K on the Legendary Motorsport website.

Upon release, the Turismo Classic completely dominated its class by completing a Broughy lap within 1:04.599. However, the top speed was less than desired (120.75 mph).

Luckily, the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version made the Turismo Classic eligible for HSW upgrades. After converting the car for $897K, the individual performance mods cost another $277K, bringing the total cost to a whopping $1.1 million, excluding the cost of the stock car.

However, the HSW Turismo Classic completely transforms the ride and unlocks its true potential. The newly acquired performance mods help it reach a mind-numbing top speed of 150.5 mph and complete the lap within 1:00.693.

This makes it the fastest sports classic vehicle in the Expanded and Enhanced game version.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

