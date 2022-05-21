Itali GTO and Itali RSX on sale in GTA Online: Evaluating their performance in 2022

GTA Online gamers are in for quite the treat this week, as far as the weekly discounts are concerned. This Thursday seems to be heavily focused on racing and racecars. All the double and triple money bonuses feature races this week. To make it obvious, Rockstar also put Auto Shops on sale.

Sticking to the racing theme this week, the update features quite a few great vehicles like the Emerus, BR8, Deveste Eight, and many more. Among them are two top-notch racing legends, the Itali RSX and GTO. This article attempts to draw comparisons and make life a little easier.

Best race cars on sale in GTA Online: Itali GTO and Itali RSX

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Nightshade ($292,500)



40% Off

- Blazer Aqua ($1,053,360 - $792,000)

- Casco ($542,640 - $408,000)

- Deveste Eight ($1,077,000)

- Ramp Buggy ($1,915,200 - $1,440,000)

- Itali RSX ($2,079,000 - $1,559,250)

- Phantom Wedge ($1,532,160 - $1,152,000)

#GTAOnline 50% Off- Nightshade ($292,500)40% Off- Blazer Aqua ($1,053,360 - $792,000)- Casco ($542,640 - $408,000)- Deveste Eight ($1,077,000)- Ramp Buggy ($1,915,200 - $1,440,000)- Itali RSX ($2,079,000 - $1,559,250)- Phantom Wedge ($1,532,160 - $1,152,000)

GTA Online has many great offerings this racing-themed week, with both the Itali being among them. The Itali RSX is quite an expensive ride as Legendary Motorsport charges $3.4-$2.5 million for it on regular days.

However, this week, the absurdly overpriced racecar can be attained for a whopping 40% less at $2-$1.5 million.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Gauntlet Classic ($430,500 - $322,875)

- Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)

- Beater Dukes ($264,600)

- BR8 ($2,380,000)

- Emerus ($1,925,000)

- Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

- Rocket Voltic ($2,681,280 - $2,016,000)

#GTAOnline 30% Off- Gauntlet Classic ($430,500 - $322,875)- Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)- Beater Dukes ($264,600)- BR8 ($2,380,000)- Emerus ($1,925,000)- Itali GTO ($1,375,500)- Rocket Voltic ($2,681,280 - $2,016,000)

The Itali GTO is also on Legendary Motorsport and is normally offered for a humble $1.9 million. Rockstar wanted a war, so they also put a 30% off sticker on this one, bringing the price down to $1.3 million.

The Grottis battle it out (RSX vs GTO)

Both the Itali (RSX and GTO) in GTA Online are among the best racecars and are praised quite highly by the car community. Speaking of comparisons, the RSX is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and F8 Tributo.

GTO, on the other hand, gets its inspiration from the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The prices for both vehicles are pretty far apart. However, performance-wise, they aren't all that different.

Both the Itali are racecars and should not be confused with free-roam vehicles. Free-roaming in GTA Online lobbies can be quite deadly if there is enough PvP going on.

These Itali aren't built to take damage from bullets and rockets, but for comparison's sake, the GTO outlasts the RSX while taking a barrage of regular bullets.

On paper, the stats (from Broughy1322) say:

Itali RSX

Top speed: 135.25 mph (4th out of 90 in Sports cars)

Lap time: 1:00.928 (4th out of 90 in Sports cars)

Itali GTO

Top speed: 127.75 mph (7th out of 90 in Sports cars)

Lap time: 0:59.727 (1st out of 90 in Sports cars)

The much cheaper GTO beats the pricey RSX by almost a full second. The top speeds on both the vehicles are fairly apart as RSX owns the GTO in that aspect.

Like the Ocelot Pariah, the RSX can get to incredible speeds but lacks GTO levels of handling. There is a considerable amount of understeer present on the RSX, which stops it from beating the GTO on a circuit.

Beating RSX in a regular race crowns the GTO as the winner. For the unconvinced, take a look at the prices. As far as looks are concerned, they are subjective if gamers are looking at great racecars.

