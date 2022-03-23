How GTA Online players can get the Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is still a competitively viable car in GTA Online, so players should know where to find it.

Land racing is still a very popular feature in the game. However, players always need to stay one step ahead of the competition. All it takes is the right vehicle to do the job. That's why the Itali RSX is still popular in GTA Online.

Players will need to spare a few million dollars just to get their hands on this sports car. Of course, the results will definitely speak for themselves in GTA Online. The Itali RSX should be a vehicle that most players strive for. They just need to be pointed in the right direction.

GTA Online players should definitely consider getting the Grotti Itali RSX

Like most good vehicles in the game, players will need a lot of time and money. The Itali RSX has been around since the Cayo Perico update back in December 2020. Nonetheless, players are still looking for ways to get it in their garage.

Go to Legendary Motorsport

GTA Online players will not be able to find this car in the wild. Instead, they have to look it up online. Legendary Motorsport can be accessed using the player's cell phone. It will show up on the main page with a huge advertisement.

The Itali RSX normally costs $3,465,000, which is a lot of money. GTA Online players can mitigate the costs with a trade price of $2,598,750. They just need to register as a CEO/VIP and return Moodymann to the Music Locker.

After purchasing the vehicle, it will be sent to a property or garage of the player's choosing. They can freely customize it at either Los Santos Customs or a personal Vehicle Workshop. Players can also call their mechanic to deliver the vehicle to their general location, which is rather helpful.

Why the Itali RSX is a must-have vehicle

Simply put, this is a great vehicle for land races. When fully upgraded, it has a maximum top speed of 135.30 miles per hour, according to vehicle expert Broughy1322. Not only is it among the best sports cars in the game, it can also directly compete with super cars.

The Itali RSX had decent acceleration, but it still reaches top speeds in no time. However, the only main issue is the slightly imperfect handling. With that said, this sports car will reliably win most races with a good driver.

