A beginner's guide to racing in GTA Online

It's difficult to dismiss GTA Online as a racing game, even though it's an open-world game centered on criminal activities and empire management. Vehicles are used for almost everything in the game, and there is a large selection of cars to purchase.

With each update, the game adds new cars, and every week, there are further bonuses and rewards related to cars and racing. As a result, every player must be able to drive and race. This article explains everything a newcomer needs to know to start racing in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online beginner's guide: How to be better at races

1) Before a race

The first step for players is to make sure they have the right vehicle for the race. While this may seem like a no-brainer, players frequently underestimate the importance of selecting the right vehicle. There are a few stereotypes that players can use as a guide when it comes to car selection.

Muscle cars are good in a straight line and have great acceleration, making them ideal for drag racing. On the other hand, Tuners are ideal for tracks that have a lot of tight turns. Meanwhile, sports cars are best suited to different types of tracks, but they are all distinct.

Driving cars around Los Santos and Blaine County regularly is the best way to learn about its strengths and weaknesses.

2) During a race

When starting a race, GTA Online players can enjoy a little boost by pressing the accelerator just as the screen displays "GO". Players should also try not to engage in foul play. This is not a question of ethics, but more practical advice, as hitting an opponent makes a player more likely to get hit.

GTA Online also employs slipstream/drafting mechanics, which can be found in various racing games. To utilize this, players must stay behind an opponent to gradually gain more speed and overtake them.

Maintaining a racing line is also essential, but GTA Online players can benefit from driving over the curbs, unlike most racing games. This is because of how the suspension system works in the game: whenever a vehicle's suspension is engaged, it gains more speed.

3) Other important factors

Players should keep in mind that the driving controls in GTA Online are more arcade than realistic. It's also not very controller-friendly. Players can only steer their cars by flicking the left analog stick, as it's susceptible. This sensitivity cannot be turned down in any way.

Hence, keyboard players aren't at a significant disadvantage, though the ability to control acceleration and braking intensity with a controller is a plus. Driving isn't very realistic and is meant to provide a more entertaining experience than an authentic one.

Stunt Races are the most popular race among players and are pretty arcade-like. Most of them take place above Los Santos, with several portions of the tracks floating in the air. They may also include tunnels, booster pads (which boost any car that drives over them), and other features that remind players about a Hot Wheels track set.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar