Top 5 most exciting GTA Online Stunt Races in September 2021

Apart from setting up and executing heists, there are a variety of side activities that players can engage with in order to amuse themselves in GTA Online.

This article explores the top 5 most exciting stunt races in GTA Online that players can participate in to compete with other players.

Note: The views presented in this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's perspective.

GTA Online: Top 5 exciting stunt races in September 2021

While there are many races available in GTA Online, this article covers the top 5 exciting stunt races that players must try competing in with their friends.

5) Forest

The Forest Bike Stunt Race in GTA Online (Image via YouTube, Asu Dora)

Set against the backdrop of rural Blaine County, Forest is a bike race that offers players a thrilling experience. The circuit is full of sharp twists and turns and passes through Paleto Bay and the adjoining forest, which forces players to keep their eyes peeled.

The forest section can be tricky as there are numerous trees along the course, and one wrong move can result in players crashing, hence messing up their lap times and affecting their standings.

4) Transform - Vinewood Thrills

The Transform Races in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The concept of Transform races spells pure fun and excitement: players start racing with one type of vehicle and across this 2 lap race, their vehicles will transform into something different at each transform checkpoint, ranging from a cruiser motorcycle to even a speedboat.

Players traverse a tough circuit spread across Vinewood Hills, Tattavium Mountains, Ron Alternates Wind Farm and the Pacific Ocean. With vehicle transformation checkpoints tending to pop up in unexpected places, this race offers players adequate thrills by catching them off guard.

3) Green Machine

Green Machine stunt race in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The track for this race is set high up in the skies of Downtown Los Santos. Staying true to its name, the competing players pass through a series of green tunnels placed right next to the big skyscrapers of Los Santos.

What makes this race exciting is the fact that players at some points pass through extreme inverted positions in the numerous green tunnels around the circuit. While passing through these sections, players also need to keep an eye out for obstacles in order to avoid falling down the ranks.

Even the smallest mistake can cost players their pole position in a fast-paced race like the Green Machine.

2) Maze Bank Ascent

The circuit for Maze Bank Ascent Stunt Race in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Set in Downtown Los Santos, this race offers all the thrills players can expect, and then some more. With a tunnel layout similar to the Green Machine race, this race takes players up to blisteringly fast speeds and then leads them into the obstacle-ridden tunnels.

Players must work with the highest levels of attention to dodge the oncoming obstacles. Players must also be wary of crashing competitors as they might hamper the progress of other racers.

1) Hotring Circuit - Sandy Shores

The Hotring Circuit race in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This one is for racing purists who love a few exciting bits on the racing circuit. Set against the backdrop of Sandy Shores, the circuit offers long straights and banked turns that are riddled with small obstacles and speed boost pads.

If the players use the strategically placed speed boost pads at the right time, they might jump from 4th to 1st position in no matter of time. This too is a fast-paced race like any other race on this list, and the slightest mistake can set the player back by five to six positions at a time.

