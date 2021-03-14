GTA Online leaves absolutely no room for any complaints, especially when it comes to the amount of choice players have with regards to vehicles. Regardless of whether the player exclusively enjoys GTA Online for the shooter aspects of it, it is hard to deny how truly expansive the game's vehicle collection is.

Rockstar Games leaves absolutely no stone unturned in ensuring that GTA Online players always have a bunch of things to spend money on. The idea is to reward players with useful vehicles that might either help them look really cool, or win more races and complete more jobs.

Adrenaline junkies whose sole purpose at GTA Online is to demolish opponents in a race will find that bike races are often the most exciting. Perhaps it is the lack of any sort of protection that makes it such an appealing prospect, or maybe it is just the raw power and the wind in the hair that makes it so.

5 best bikes for Races in GTA Online in 2021

5) Shotaro

If it is purely looks that one is looking for in GTA Online, it is extremely difficult to do better than Shotaro. The thing looks like it shot out of Tron and right onto the streets of Los Santos, where it has arrived with the sole purpose of eviscerating opponents in a blinding flash of neon and dust.

Matching raw power with nimble handling is key to winning races in GTA Online and Shotaro hits that sweet spot just right. While the vehicle can be a little bit unruly at times with regards to turning a sharp corner, it is one of the best bikes in the game purely because of its speed and grip.

4) Arena War Deathbike

Advertisement

Deathbike is nothing less than a bat shot straight out of hell, fueled by ravenous hatred and righteous vengeance. It not only looks the part but can perform like one too.

For all intents and purposes, the Deathbike is just about one of the fastest on-ground vehicles in GTA Online. If it's an Arena War race, then the Deathbike should be an easy choice.

However, the player should remember that speed is not the only parameter for success in a Race. Deathbike suffers quite a bit when it comes to handling. While it is far more nimble than any other Arena War vehicle, it still has a lot of ground to cover in terms of handling.

3) Akuma

It is hard to go wrong with a perfectly balanced bike with decent acceleration and adequate Top Speed. Where Akuma pulls out ahead of other bikes in GTA Online is due to its absolutely thunderous acceleration, making it an extremely efficient vehicle when it comes to tearing through a straight.

Advertisement

The Akuma can lose a lot of ground when it comes to a corner, but it can make up that ground pretty quickly on the straight. While clearly not the beginner's choice as there is a certain learning curve and challenge, Akuma is one of the best bikes in GTA Online.

2) Hakuchou Drag Bike

The Hakuchou Drag Bike is simply one of the most instantly appealing bikes in GTA Online and it certainly backs up its visual appeal with performance. The bike can certainly hold its own against the other, more conventionally "quicker" bikes in its class.

The bike balances its thunderous acceleration nimble handling, and maintains a lot of speed coming out of corners. Being able to bring in a lot of speed into a corner is key, but retaining the majority of the speed is truly what makes the difference in a race.

1) Bati 801RR

Probably one of the most inexpensive purchases one can ever make in GTA Online, the Bati 801RR is one of the best bikes. While the bike can be extremely unruly as it can be tough to navigate around corners, it more than makes up for it with its Top Speed.

The Bati is one of the most popular bikes in the game and it takes only a couple of spins around a circuit to know exactly why.