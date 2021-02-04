The Deathbike in GTA Online: All you need to know about the fastest motorbike in the game

GTA Online features a number of lightning-fast futuristic motorbikes, but none quite eclipse the popularity of the Western Apocalypse Deathbike.

The Apocalypse Deathbike was added to the game as part of the 1.46 Arena War Update on December 11, 2018.

The iconic design of the Western Apocalypse Deathbike takes inspiration from Daryl's bike from the TV series, The Walking Dead, which is part of the reason why it's one of the most raved-about vehicles in GTA Online.

This article takes a look at the most significant features of the Western Apocalypse Deathbike, so players can decide for themselves whether it's worth all the hype in GTA Online.

All you need to know about the Apocalypse Deathbike in GTA Online

The Apocalypse Deathbike appears to be influenced by Daryl's bike from the TV series, The Walking Dead (Image via GTA Wiki)

Equipped with a V-Twin engine and a 4-speed gearbox, the Deathbike is recorded at an incredibly high top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h). The acceleration of the bike is beyond impressive, and the handling barely seems to require any input at all.

Like the popular Scramjet, the Deathbike comes equipped with a special feature called the 'Jump Mode' which, when activated, hurls the vehicle into the air with a powerful boost.

As if that wasn't enough, the Deathbike is one of the few vehicles in GTA Online that comes equipped with a boost. When activated, the boost significantly increases the acceleration of the vehicle, sending it soaring through the air.

The Deathbike can also take an explosive without being blown into smithereens, but that doesn't prevent the player from being highly vulnerable to gunfire.

To top it all off, the Deathbike can host two Gatling guns on the sides and deadly saw blades.

How to get the Apocalypse Deathbike in GTA Online

The Apocalypse Deathbike can be obtained by first owning the standard version of the Gargoyle (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Deathbike is essentially a modified version of the Gargoyle.

To acquire the Deathbike in GTA Online, the player will first have to buy the original Gorgyle and then upgrade it to the custom variant at the Arena Workshop.

It can be purchased from ArenaWar.tv in GTA Online for $1,269,000.