Top 5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online

The sprawling and robust world of GTA Online has a lot to offer, and lightning-fast motorcycles are one of them.

GTA Online features a number of cool motorcycles. While some are primarily built for aesthetics, others demand a more serious attitude in the game, owing to their incredibly high speed and equipment.

This article highlights the top 5 fastest motorcycles features in the game.

5 fastest bikes in GTA Online

#5 The Hakuchou

The Hakuchou (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Hakuchou in GTA Online is heavily influenced by the Suzuki Hayabusa and features a sturdy and intimidating frame that literally has a Kanji letter which signifies death inscribed on it.

This bike is equipped with a steady wheelbase and a powerful engine. Manufactured by the prestigious Shitzu, the Hakuchou is a magnificent, beefy bike with high acceleration and a top speed of 134.00 mph (215.65 km/hr). To the surprise of players, the Hakuchou can strike majestic wheelies at top speed, not only boosting the acceleration but also leaving passersby in awe.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A South Autos in GTA Online for $82,000.

#4 The Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Pegassi Bati 801RR (Image via GTA WikI)

If style had a body, it would take the form of the garish Bati 801RR. This bike is essentially a variant of the popular Bati 800 with a couple of modifications here and there.

The Bati 801 is equipped with decent traction, high acceleration and a top speed of 135.0 mph.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos in GTA Online for $15000 in GTA Online.

#3 The BF400

The BF400 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The BF400 resembles the PCG-600 and is based on the Suzuki Bandit. In the game, this bike rocks three different looks:

A streetfighter model that does not come with a frontal fairing A covered model that features a half frontal fairing A fully covered model with a full-frontal fairing.

The BF400 was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.35 Cunning Stunts update on July 12, 2016, and has captured the hearts of players ever since.

The top speed of the bike is recorded at a mind-blowing 137 mph.

Like most Nagasaki vehicles, the BF400 can be customized at Los Santos. It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos in GTA Online for $95,000.

#2 The Pegassi Bati 801

The Bati 801 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Influenced by Ducati 845 and Ducati 1098, the Pegassi Bati 801 is one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online.The bike has impeccable features, smooth handling, great acceleration and decent traction.

The top speed of the bike is recorded at a whopping 135.00 mph.

The Bati 801 can be purchased from Southern S.A South Autos in GTA Online for $15000.

#1 The Pegassi Oppressor

The Oppressor (Image via GTA Wiki)

Inspired by the bike from Street Hawk, which is a heavy rendition of the Honda XR 500, the Pegassi Oppressor is a sight to behold.

This bike comes equipped with a rocket boost, which is attached to the rear side. Manufactured by Pegassi, the Pegassi Oppressor features the ability to fly and host weapons.

The acceleration of the motorcycle is unusually high, recorded at a top speed of 140 mph (225.31 km/hr), making it the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online for $3,524,500.