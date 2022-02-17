GTA Online weekly update 17/2/22: Bonus GTA$ and RP on multiple jobs, vehicle discounts, free vehicle and more

Valentine's Week is over in GTA Online, but in its place, the new update brings plenty of new and useful rewards. There are 3x, 2x, and 1.5x cash and RP bonuses on various jobs and several vehicles are on sale. This includes some of the recently-launched models, such as the Jubilee and Patriot Mil-Spec.

The Podium Vehicle for the week is the Ocelot Penetrator, while the Prize Ride is the Truffade Nero. As an added bonus, players can get the Issi for free this week.

GTA Online weekly update: Issi available for free, 3x, 2x, and 1.5x bonuses, multiple vehicles on sale

Prize Ride: Nero (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- The Vespucci Job Adversary Mode

- Open Wheel Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Time Trial

- Bodyguard/Associate Salary



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- Vehicle Cargo



Free Original Issi

New Podium Vehicle

Ocelot Penetrator (resale value of $528,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Truffade Nero (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

The Vespucci Job Adversary Mode

Open Wheel Races

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Time Trial

Bodyguard/Associate Salary

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Vehicle Cargo

Rewards

Weeny Issi available for free

Business Battle Event Cargo:

Mammoth Tee

Black Tint Oversize Shades

Street Crimes Logo Tee

Discounts

- Vehicle Cargo Warehouses

- Agency Vehicle Workshop



25% Off

- Imani Tech Vehicle Upgrades



40% Off

- Deity ($1,107,000 - $830,250)



25% Off

- Elegy Retro Custom ($678,000)

- FCR 1000 Custom ($147,000)

- Itali GTB Custom ($371,250)

- Nero Custom ($453,750)

40% off on the following:

Deity ($830,250 - $1,107,000)

30% off on the following:

Vehicle Cargo Warehouses

Agency Vehicle Workshop

Progen Itali GTB ($832,300)

Truffade Nero ($1,008,000)

Enus Jubilee ($866,250 - $1,155,000)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec ($897,750 - $1,197,000)

Weeny Issi Classic ($189,000 - $252,000)

Weeny Issi Sport ($627,900)

25% off on the following:

Imani Tech Vehicle Upgrades

Annis Elegy Retro Custom ($678,000)

Pegassi FCR 1000 Custom ($147,000)

Progen Itali GTB Custom ($371,250)

Truffade Nero Custom ($453,750)

20% off on the following:

Progen PR4 ($2,812,000)

Benefactor BR8 ($2,720,000)

Perfect time to buy/upgrade vehicles

Rockstar seems to be putting an added emphasis on Open Wheel races this week. Apart from the races providing 3x bonus cash and RP when played, players can also buy the Progen PR4 and the Benefactor BR8, two of the best open-wheel cars in-game, for a discount.

Additionally, there are reasonable discounts on several vehicles. Players will also get discounted prices on the custom variants of these cars. For example, the Itali GTB itself is getting a discount of 30%, while its Custom upgrade costs 25% less.

The recently released DLC vehicles from The Contract, such as the Jubilee and the Patriot Mil-Spec, are also being offered at discounted rates. Players can also get an Agency Workshop to customize them as this type of property is also on sale.

Edited by Danyal Arabi