GTA Online weekly update for May 19, 2022

Following a rather disappointing event week, GTA Online has returned with a new one that offers 4x and 2x bonuses, along with several discounts. The Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars aren't fancy, but they'll suffice for car collectors who haven't yet purchased them.

This week's bonuses are focused on races, including Land Races and Open Wheel Races, among others. The discounts aren't particularly attractive, but there are a few useful cars on sale. All details regarding this week's update have been listed below.

GTA Online's latest update adds 4x and 2x bonuses, discounts on numerous vehicles

Prize Ride: Coquette Classic (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

HSW Ride: S95



4x GTA$ & RP on

- Special Vehicle Races

- Land Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Open Wheel Races

- Impromptu Races

- Premium Race



30% Off Auto Shops

Podium Vehicle

Dewbauchee JB 700W (resale value of $882,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Invetero Coquette Classic (Top three in Pursuit Races, three days in row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Lampadati Casco

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Imponte Beater Dukes

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Karin S95

Time Trials

Time Trial - LSIA

HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach

RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park

Bonus GTA$ and RP

4x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Special Vehicle Races

Land Races

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Open Wheel Races

Impromptu Races

Premium Race

Discounts

- Nightshade ($292,500)



40% Off

- Blazer Aqua ($1,053,360 - $792,000)

- Casco ($542,640 - $408,000)

- Deveste Eight ($1,077,000)

- Ramp Buggy ($1,915,200 - $1,440,000)

- Itali RSX ($2,079,000 - $1,559,250)

- Phantom Wedge ($1,532,160 - $1,152,000)

50% off on the following:

Imponte Nightshade ($292,500)

40% off on the following:

Karin Blazer Aqua ($792,000 - $1,053,360)

Lampadati Casco ($408,000 - $542,640)

Principe Deveste Eight ($1,077,000)

BF Ramp Buggy ($1,440,000 - $1,915,200)

Grotti Itali RSX ($1,559,250 - $2,079,000)

JoBuilt Phantom Wedge ($1,152,000 - $1,532,160)

30% off on the following:

Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($322,875 - $430,500)

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)

Imponte Beater Dukes ($264,600)

Benefactor BR8 ($2,380,000)

Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)

Grotti Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

Coil Rocket Voltic ($2,016,000 - $2,681,280)

Auto Shops

Players unhappy with another disappointing update week

CEM_122nd @C122nd @TezFunz2 I think it’s safe to say… Rockstar doesn’t care about it’s veteran players no more! Ever event week is getting worse. Most vets have all these cars so discounts are irrelevant. #RockStarDoesntCare @TezFunz2 I think it’s safe to say… Rockstar doesn’t care about it’s veteran players no more! Ever event week is getting worse. Most vets have all these cars so discounts are irrelevant. #RockStarDoesntCare

Filipe Sousa @Paquetesousa @TezFunz2 Another crap week. They are really trying to kill this game or making sure that people don’t make much money before a possible new feature, so people are tempted to buy shark cards once it’s out. Either way, thanks for nothing. @TezFunz2 Another crap week. They are really trying to kill this game or making sure that people don’t make much money before a possible new feature, so people are tempted to buy shark cards once it’s out. Either way, thanks for nothing.

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online has displeased most players. They had hoped for a lot more, especially after the preceding lackluster event week. When it came to deciding which vehicles would be eligible for discounts, Rockstar made some odd choices.

Vehicles like the Nightshade and Phantom Wedge aren't as desirable as the S2000 or the Ruiner 2000. Some believe that Rockstar is intentionally making the weekly updates less enticing so that players don't make a lot of money.

According to them, this will make players more reliant on Shark Cards, especially those who don't like to grind. A weekly update usually provides players with something new to do while also being profitable. Players believe that this hasn't been the case with the recent updates and are vocalizing their opinion on social media platforms.

