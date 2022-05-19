GTA Online weekly update for May 19, 2022

Following a rather disappointing event week, GTA Online has returned with a new one that offers 4x and 2x bonuses, along with several discounts. The Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars aren't fancy, but they'll suffice for car collectors who haven't yet purchased them.
This week's bonuses are focused on races, including Land Races and Open Wheel Races, among others. The discounts aren't particularly attractive, but there are a few useful cars on sale. All details regarding this week's update have been listed below.
GTA Online's latest update adds 4x and 2x bonuses, discounts on numerous vehicles
Podium Vehicle
- Dewbauchee JB 700W (resale value of $882,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Invetero Coquette Classic (Top three in Pursuit Races, three days in row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Lampadati Casco
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Imponte Beater Dukes
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Karin S95
Time Trials
- Time Trial - LSIA
- HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park
Bonus GTA$ and RP
4x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Special Vehicle Races
- Land Races
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Open Wheel Races
- Impromptu Races
- Premium Race
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Imponte Nightshade ($292,500)
40% off on the following:
- Karin Blazer Aqua ($792,000 - $1,053,360)
- Lampadati Casco ($408,000 - $542,640)
- Principe Deveste Eight ($1,077,000)
- BF Ramp Buggy ($1,440,000 - $1,915,200)
- Grotti Itali RSX ($1,559,250 - $2,079,000)
- JoBuilt Phantom Wedge ($1,152,000 - $1,532,160)
30% off on the following:
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($322,875 - $430,500)
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)
- Imponte Beater Dukes ($264,600)
- Benefactor BR8 ($2,380,000)
- Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)
- Grotti Itali GTO ($1,375,500)
- Coil Rocket Voltic ($2,016,000 - $2,681,280)
- Auto Shops
Players unhappy with another disappointing update week
The latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online has displeased most players. They had hoped for a lot more, especially after the preceding lackluster event week. When it came to deciding which vehicles would be eligible for discounts, Rockstar made some odd choices.
Vehicles like the Nightshade and Phantom Wedge aren't as desirable as the S2000 or the Ruiner 2000. Some believe that Rockstar is intentionally making the weekly updates less enticing so that players don't make a lot of money.
According to them, this will make players more reliant on Shark Cards, especially those who don't like to grind. A weekly update usually provides players with something new to do while also being profitable. Players believe that this hasn't been the case with the recent updates and are vocalizing their opinion on social media platforms.