Evaluating the Itali GTO in GTA Online: Is the car worth it in 2022?

The Grotti Itali GTO in GTA Online is definitely a worthwhile car to own. Gamers should keep in mind that everyone stands a chance at winning this car from the Car Meet this week, from March 31, and might not need to dip into their savings to get one.

Not only does this car look impressive, its performance is certainly something to get excited about as a driving fan in the GTA universe, not to mention the numerous upgrade options available.

This article will discuss whether the Itali GTO is worth buying, winning, or owning for 2022.

GTA Online's Itali GTA makes the Slamtruck this week

The Grotti Itali GTO was added to GTA Online in 2018 as part of the Arena War update continuation, which was dropped during Festive Surprise Week around Christmas that year. A fun side note is that the Itali GTO first appeared as a 2D model in GTA 1, twenty-five years ago. So it is by no means a brand new car to the game, simply the newest re-imagining in 3D.

The sports car is a grand tourer made by fictional in-game manufacturer Grotti, and draws a lot of inspiration from Ferrari and Aston Martin, as can be seen in the vehicle's bodywork. The model itself resembles the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Its acceleration, braking, and overall handling are very good, making it a perfect getaway or street-race car, as long as players don't dent the delicate frame. The top speed of this beautiful vehicle is 127.75mph, making it not one of the fastest but certainly a competitor in its own sports car class.

The car will cost GTA Online players slightly less than $2million to buy, and many will be hoping to win it at this week's LS Car Meet as part of the current Prize Ride. This is not a cheap sports car, but for the style and performance it provides players with, it is totally worth it if money is not an issue. Fingers crossed, enough people will be able to claim it this week and win it for free.

If players decide to buy or are lucky enough to win the Itali GTO this week, then they can take it to any Los Santos Customs or their own vehicle workshops to marvel at the variety of customizations, as seen in the video above.

In short, this vehicle is certainly one that GTA Online players should be excited about. Taking part in the Car Meet challenges and winning the car for free would not only save the players millions, but it would make them feel like $1million too.

Edited by R. Elahi