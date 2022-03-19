When will GTA Online get the next update? (March 2022)

When the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced was released on March 15, it left Rockstar without enough time and resources to put up the standard weekly GTA Online update on March 17.

As a result, the weekly update from the previous week has simply rolled over, offering gamers the same podium vehicle, prize ride, and other rewards.

This article will talk about when GTA Online will receive its next update in March 2022.

The next GTA Online update drops on March 24

The video above shows the Zion Classic Podium Car as well as the Comet S2 Cabrio. It also discusses which modes gamers can earn x2 and x3 $ and RP. This was the weekly update for March 10, only five days before the Expanded and Enhanced release. What happened was exactly what players had expected, as the weekly update just rolled over so as not to distract from the new launch.

This now means that GTA fans will have to wait a little less than a week for the next weekly update on March 24. Until then, they can take a look at Tez2's last tweet on the subject as a reminder.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Podium Vehicle: Zion Classic

Prize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Smuggler Sell Missions

- Air Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Hunting Pack (Remix)

- Short Trips

- Flight School

#GTAOnline [March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School [March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School#GTAOnline https://t.co/Fj9jqYd6SL

Some GTA Online fans may have already taken advantage of the lucky wheel and all the features from that last prize week before the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced release on March 15. If they did, then it is possible that some next-gen players may already be sporting one of these fine new vehicles from the casino of the LS car meet from their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

While it is a little bit frustrating that there is still nearly a week until fans hear news about the rewards and vehicles, there is certainly enough going on these past few weeks for Rockstar fans to keep them engaged.

Most GTA Online fans are hopeful that when March 24 does finally roll around, there will be some spectacular new cars up for grabs as well as some very exciting and profitable double, triple cash, and RP rewards.

Rockstar might even decide to reward players with some new swag to match their vehicles or some of the newer features from the newest edition of the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish