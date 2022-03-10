GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced global release times according to region

The next-gen console edition of GTA 5 will officially launch on March 15, although the game is currently open for pre-orders and pre-loading. The release timings have also been revealed, which is 12:00 AM local time.

This means that the game will not be launched everywhere at the same time and that certain parts of the world will receive it first.

Global release times for GTA 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Ben T @videotech_



The game releases at your midnight local time. If times change which can at any given time I will be sure to update everyone, will leave this pinned on here. Here's a timezone global release rollout map for #GTAV 's debut on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for 15th March.The game releases at your midnight local time. If times change which can at any given time I will be sure to update everyone, will leave this pinned on here. Here's a timezone global release rollout map for #GTAV's debut on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for 15th March.The game releases at your midnight local time. If times change which can at any given time I will be sure to update everyone, will leave this pinned on here. https://t.co/lirmLbxQrO

Rockstar usually releases their games or updates at the same time. Things have been different with the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 as the pre-ordering began in a different pattern. It was first released in Australia and New Zealand and gradually became available everywhere else. It was launched at 12:00 AM local time across all time zones.

The official launch is also expected to take place at the same time. While this makes the release dates clear and easy to follow, they are still listed in order of availability below. The top regions on the list will receive the games earlier, while those at the bottom will get it last:

New Zealand

Sydney, Australia

Tokyo, Japan

Hong Kong, China

Perth, Australia

New Delhi, India

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

France, Paris

London, UK

Lisbon, Portugal

Brasilia, Brazil

Montreal, Canada

New York, USA

Los Angeles, USA

Alberta, Canada

The game will be available in most regions of the world except Russia and Belarus. Take-Two has stopped all sales and services in these countries due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

New features and price

The new edition of GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S comes with three new graphics modes, faster load times, increased population and traffic, better lighting and textures, improved water reflections, and console-specific features. It also supports 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS.

The Online mode features a new addition called Career Builder, which helps beginners to start up a profitable business in-game. It can also be used by veteran players to restart their careers. There's also a new auto shop that allows players to customize 10 vehicles, five of which are new.

Grand Theft Auto 5 (which also includes GTA Online) will cost $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, the standalone Grand Theft Auto Online costs $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / AU $15.47 on the Xbox Series X/S and is free of cost on the PS5.

Edited by Shaheen Banu