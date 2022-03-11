GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride Vehicles revealed for March 10, 2022

This week brings some exciting news for GTA Online fans regarding double and triple money and RP bonuses, as well as the chance to win two fantastic cars from the Diamond Casino and the Los Santos Car Meet.

This article hopes to inform GTA Online fans about this week’s rewards, including the newest vehicles.

Most important info for March 10 in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Podium Vehicle: Zion Classic

Prize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Smuggler Sell Missions

- Air Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Hunting Pack (Remix)

- Short Trips

- Flight School

#GTAOnline [March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School [March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School#GTAOnline https://t.co/Fj9jqYd6SL

The first and usually most important piece of information about the GTA Online March 10 weekly update is that the Podium car is the Übermacht Zion Classic, a two-door coupe released as a continuation of the Diamond Casino updates in 2019. This is immediately followed by the reveal of this week's Prize Ride, the Comet S2 Cabrio.

The Zion is a classic-looking car that would make a fine addition to any aficionado's garage, while the Comet continues to break records as the fastest car in Pursuit Races, five days in a row. Winning this week's prize ride will put competitors above all other racers.

Triple money and RP on these fun missions (Image via YouTube/IvanGoldBit)

The image above is from a previous Smuggler's Run triple bonus week, which means it was obviously a very popular mode for Rockstar to use. This week will see players being rewarded x3 $ and x3 RP for completing the Smuggler Sell missions, as well as a variety of Air Races.

For double points this week, there are Flight School missions, the ever-popular Short Trips with Franklin and Lamar, and the Hunting Pack (Remix). While Air Races and Flight School have both recently been featured with extra rewards in recent weeks, their popularity has kept them in the running.

The video above explains how to participate in Hunting Pack (Remix) missions by simply selecting the job from the Adversary Mode in Rockstar Created Jobs. This is one of the most fun adversary missions to do, and this week gamers can double their rewards by simply taking part.

The aim is to reach the finish line as the bomb car, while being pursued and slowed down by attacking enemies. Alternatively, as attackers, players must stop the target vehicle from reaching its destination.

Edited by Siddharth Satish