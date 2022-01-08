How good is the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online?

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio has finally made its arrival to GTA Online servers.

Players might remember that Rockstar had just released an exclusive skin for the Comet S2 Cabrio. They gave it away a few weeks ago to anybody who played GTA Online. Without or without the livery, players can now get their hands on the Comet S2 Cabrio.

This sports car is the convertible version of the classic Comet S2. Both vehicles are based on the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet. Regardless, there are quite a few differences between these vehicles. GTA Online players should certainly take a look before they buy.

GTA Online players can get a convertible experience with the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

This GTA Online vehicle is a special variant of a previous one. With the press of a button, players can raise or lower the rooftop. The Comet S2 Cabrio isn't an exact copy of its original counterpart, for reasons that will be explained below.

Price and performance

The Comet S2 Cabrio is readily available on the Legendary Motorsport website, for a grand total of $1,797,000. Some players are better off waiting for the trade price to drop. Otherwise, they will have to pay a lot of money.

Like its original counterpart, the Comet S2 Cabrio is a very fast vehicle. Players will likely catch up to most opponents due to its high acceleration. The above video shows a competitive match between the Comet S2 and the Cabrio. It turns out that the Cabrio is slightly better in most situations.

Players might also like the nice interior

When it comes to a car's interior, Rockstar tends to be hit-or-miss. For example, the Enus Jubilee is a luxury car with a very basic interior.

Thankfully, the Comet S2 Cabrio is a really nice looking car. Rockstar definitely put more effort into this convertible, as shown in the above video. GTA Online players may appreciate the finer details.

The only downside is that the convertible top has a strange texture.

A comparison with the regular Comet S2

On the surface, the Comet S2 Cabrio is very similar to the Comet S2. Both vehicles are nearly identical to each other. One would think the biggest difference is that one is a convertible while the other is a tuner car.

However, the Comet S2 Cabrio has one distinct advantage that makes it better. For some reason, all the tuner cars were noticeably nerfed in the latest update. They are now slower due to a lowered stance and grip tires. The Comet S2 is worse off than it was upon its release.

Final verdict

As long as the Comet S2 remains nerfed, players are better off with the Comet S2 Cabrio. GTA Online has significantly downgraded all tuner vehicles, much to the detriment of those drivers.

The Comet S2 Cabrio is still a reliable vehicle, although it lacks Imani Tech items. GTA Online players should mainly consider it as a replacement for the Comet S2. It's unknown if Rockstar will fix the current issues with its tuner cars.

