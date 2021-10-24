Is the Pfister Comet S2 worth buying in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should consider the Pfister Comet S2, one of the best cars in its class.

Los Santos Tuners' reign may seem like a lifetime ago. Considering recent news on the GTA Trilogy, many people are focusing on this upcoming title. Nonetheless, GTA Online is still growing strong. Los Santos Tuners offers a fine selection of vehicles. One of them is the Comet S2.

This vehicle offers great performance with both speed and skill. However, it's costly. GTA Online players must consider the costs. The Comet S2 is very reliable. It could be a street race winner or a getaway vehicle. Players should weigh in on their options here.

Should GTA Online players buy the Pfister Comet S2?

The Comet S2 has its strengths and weaknesses. Its performance is near the top of its class. However, it also suffers from a few issues. Here is what GTA Online players should know about the Comet S2.

Overall performance and price

The Comet S2 combines great speed and handling. Good acceleration allows it to reach the first place more often than not. GTA Online players can also experience great traction. It's one of the best in the entire game. This allows for better cornering in tight situations.

Unfortunately, it suffers from the Pendulum effect. It will swerve uncontrollably in winding roads. This is due to its rear design. Players need to be very careful not to overspin the Comet S2. It will take a while to master. While it can be overcome, it's a big detriment to this vehicle.

The Comet S2 costs $1,878,000. It's one of the most expensive cars from Los Santos Tuners. Players can find it at Legendary Motorsports. With enough Car Reputation, players can get the trade price of $1,408,500. The price range might be off-putting to some players.

How does it compare to other cars from Los Santos Tuners?

While the Comet S2 is a great vehicle, there are better alternatives. The Calico GTF and Dominator ASP are very good choices for GTA Online. Neither vehicle has the drawbacks of the Comet S2. The price of the Comet S2 is also detrimental. Players might as well spend a little extra on the Calico GTF.

The Comet S2 is also frequently compared to the Growler. The latter is significantly cheaper by GTA Online standards. Affordability plays a big factor here. The Growler also has a very similar performance. Most players would consider the Growler instead of the Comet S2.

Conclusion

The Comet S2 is the perfect vehicle. However, there is steep competition with the Los Santos Tuners update. Cheaper vehicles like the Growler offer similar performance. Meanwhile, slightly more expensive ones have better results.

GTA Online players should consider better alternatives first. The Comet S2 is great for a test drive. Regardless, it costs too much and offers significant drawbacks. There are more viable options on the market in GTA Online.

