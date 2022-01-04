How to use Imani’s services in GTA Online

Imani provides some of the best new features in GTA Online's latest update, which is why players should use them.

The Contract made bigger strides towards a better player experience. Rockstar improved the quality of life in several ways, such as reducing the amount of annoying texts and phone calls. More importantly, they introduced a new character known as Imani.

This expert hacker can be found working for Franklin and Lamar over at the Celebrity Solutions Agency. She can provide services to GTA Online players, just as long as they purchase the property. Imani is a major game changer for how GTA Online works going forward.

Imani is a welcome addition to GTA Online, since she provides some useful services

Austin ⚜ @Dat_Saintsfan Hands up if Sessanta and KDJ are the most annoying NPCs Rockstar has ever added to a DLC🙋‍♂️ #GTAOnline Hands up if Sessanta and KDJ are the most annoying NPCs Rockstar has ever added to a DLC🙋‍♂️ #GTAOnline https://t.co/qV1XdLKDJ2

Needless to say, Imani is a far more popular character than KDJ and Sessanta, who were introduced back in Los Santos Tuners. Unlike those two, Imani never talks down to the player as if they're children. She also gives them some pretty useful abilities.

Imani Tech

Mega_LucarioFTW *Fully vaccinated* @Demonic_Rukario LOL! Someone tried to blow me up in a Mk II just so they can collect my client work in #GTAOnline . Imani Tech for the freaking win. I love #GTAOnline TheContract DLC. No more mosquitos!!! LOL! Someone tried to blow me up in a Mk II just so they can collect my client work in #GTAOnline. Imani Tech for the freaking win. I love #GTAOnlineTheContract DLC. No more mosquitos!!!

To access these support items, players must first purchase the Vehicle Workshop. Imani will provide the following attachments for the player's vehicle:

Remote Control Unit : Allows players to remotely control their vehicles from a distance

: Allows players to remotely control their vehicles from a distance Missile Lock-On Jammer: Prevents homing missile from locking onto the player's vehicle

There are a few downsides, such as the inability to use both attachments at the same time. Imani Tech is also exclusive to certain vehicles in the game. Nonetheless, these are very useful features in GTA Online.

The Remote Control Unit allows players to perform sneak attacks without the risk of retaliation. Meanwhile, players can protect themselves with the Missile Lock-On Jammer. It prevents unskilled griefers from abusing their homing missiles.

Out of Sight

David Van de Ven @ZanshinG1 Every few GTA Online updates I get reported for using a new feature. This time it was Out of Sight, which is an unlimited duration 500m off the radar as long as you don't attack (Available from calling Imani if you've done the missions) Every few GTA Online updates I get reported for using a new feature. This time it was Out of Sight, which is an unlimited duration 500m off the radar as long as you don't attack (Available from calling Imani if you've done the missions)

The following abilities can be used from the Interaction Menu. Imani must be a phone contact for this to work.

At the cost of $12,000, Imani can take players off the radar. This ability will activate a 500m radius, so players need to stay within that area. They will be effectively hidden from other players.

Keep in mind that there is a ten minute cooldown period. Players should mainly use it for evasive purposes rather than offensive. The effect will end if players attack someone outside their organization.

Source Motorcycle

Borkbusters @Borkbusters Idk what to tweet so here is a pic of my motorcycle in GTA Online #PS4share Idk what to tweet so here is a pic of my motorcycle in GTA Online #PS4share https://t.co/vVFuYQ8l5c

This ability can also be used in the Interaction Menu. For a measly $2,000, Imani can also source nearby motorcycles for players. She will mark its location on the GTA Online map, so players can find it easier. Better yet, these motorcycles will always have bullet proof tires.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul